Tokyo Olympics: Canada set to race in women’s 4x400-m relay as 23rd medal equals non-boycotted Summer Games record

Open this photo in gallery Canada’s Maddy Price (left), Alicia Brown, Kyra Constantine and Sage Watson (right) wait for their results in the women's 4 x 400m relay race heat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Thursday, August 5. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Latest Olympic highlights

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR AUG. 7

Canadian women compete in three podium events: This morning, Alicia Brown, Sage Watson, Madeline Price and Kyra Constantine will compete in the 4x400-metre relay final (8:30 a.m. ET). Earlier this morning, Andrea Seccafien ran in the 10,000 metres, finishing in 14th place, while Canada’s artistic swimming team finished in sixth place following the free routine event.

This morning, Alicia Brown, Sage Watson, Madeline Price and Kyra Constantine will compete in the 4x400-metre relay final (8:30 a.m. ET). Earlier this morning, Andrea Seccafien ran in the 10,000 metres, finishing in 14th place, while Canada’s artistic swimming team finished in sixth place following the free routine event. Catch up on the latest flurry of Canadian medals: In case you missed it, Canada just had another big day as it won 4 medals, increasing the total count to 23 in Tokyo — a national record outside of the boycotted 1984 Games. The latest win came from Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe’s bronze in the women’s C-2 500-metre canoe sprint. Before that, the women’s soccer team won Canada’s sixth gold as they defeated Sweden on penalties. Canada also reached the podium twice in men’s track, with Mohammed Ahmed earning silver in the 5,000 metres and Andre De Grasse leading the 4x100-metre relay team to a bronze and his sixth overall Olympic medal.

In case you missed it, Canada just had another big day as it won 4 medals, increasing the total count to 23 in Tokyo — a national record outside of the boycotted 1984 Games. The latest win came from Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe’s bronze in the women’s C-2 500-metre canoe sprint. Before that, the women’s soccer team won Canada’s sixth gold as they defeated Sweden on penalties. Canada also reached the podium twice in men’s track, with Mohammed Ahmed earning silver in the 5,000 metres and Andre De Grasse leading the 4x100-metre relay team to a bronze and his sixth overall Olympic medal. Other final events to catch: Underway this morning is the baseball final between the United States and Japan (6:00 a.m. ET). In the evening, catch Canada’s Trevor Hofbauer, Cam Levins and Ben Preisner in the men’s marathon medal event (6:00 p.m. ET). Also, the United States and Japan will face off yet again in the women’s basketball final (10:30 p.m. ET).

OFF THE FIELD

Situation in Tokyo, by numbers



WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?







JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA



WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

More Olympic updates for Aug. 7

Women’s track cycling: Kelsey Mitchell edged New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews by five-thousandths of a second in the 1/8 final Saturday at the Tokyo Games, avoiding the repechage and putting herself in an excellent position to compete for a medal in the event on Sunday’s final day of Olympic competition.

Kelsey Mitchell edged New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews by five-thousandths of a second in the 1/8 final Saturday at the Tokyo Games, avoiding the repechage and putting herself in an excellent position to compete for a medal in the event on Sunday’s final day of Olympic competition. Men’s basketball: Kevin Durant led Team USA’s victory over France in the men’s basketball final in Tokyo on Saturday, avenging a first-round loss and claiming a 16th gold for the country in the sport.

Kevin Durant led Team USA’s victory over France in the men’s basketball final in Tokyo on Saturday, avenging a first-round loss and claiming a 16th gold for the country in the sport. Men’s diving: Canadian diver Nathan Zsombor-Murray wants to turn the lessons learned from his Tokyo journey into success at the 2024 Paris Games. The 18-year-old failed to qualify for the men’s 10-metre platform final Saturday.

Canadian diver Nathan Zsombor-Murray wants to turn the lessons learned from his Tokyo journey into success at the 2024 Paris Games. The 18-year-old failed to qualify for the men’s 10-metre platform final Saturday. Women’s golf: Canada’s Brooke Henderson shot a 4-under 67, her best round of the Summer Games, to finish the women’s golf tournament at 4 under overall, tied for 29th. Teammate Alena Sharp struggled through a 4-over 75 round to finish the event at 5 over to place 49th.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson shot a 4-under 67, her best round of the Summer Games, to finish the women’s golf tournament at 4 under overall, tied for 29th. Teammate Alena Sharp struggled through a 4-over 75 round to finish the event at 5 over to place 49th. Women’s marathon: Canada’s Malindi Elmore placed ninth in the women’s marathon. In doing so, she claims the best marathon finish by a Canadian woman at a non-boycott Olympics.

The Olympic experience

Globe visual journalist Melissa Tait is in Tokyo capturing Canada’s athletes as they chase the podium.

More photos of Canada's women's soccer team hugging and being happy, if you so please.https://t.co/nCbF9KoHXX pic.twitter.com/TDv1IUUdkX — 🚀Melissa Tait (@meltait) August 6, 2021

In photos: Canada wins bronze in canoe sprint and other Tokyo Olympic highlights





From The Globe’s Olympic team

Tokyo Olympics will forever be known as the first COVID Olympics

At root, the true disappointment of this Games was that it existed in two states at once. There was the Olympics Tokyo had; and there was the Olympics Tokyo should have had. That Olympics would have been incredible. Best ever, maybe.

In the end, it was okay, which seems like a minor triumph when you consider the obstacles and how grim it might’ve been. But don’t worry. If you missed one, there’s another Olympics coming right along in seven months. That one will be held in a police state during an ongoing global health emergency. I’m sure that one will be a barrel of laughs. Read Cathal Kelly’s full column here.

Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe paddle to bronze in canoe sprint, breaking national medal record for a non-boycotted Summer Games

This was historic for two reasons, reports Rachel Brady. They were among the first women to win medals in their sport, as female paddlers competed in canoe at the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo.

Second, it was Canada’s 23rd medal at these Games (six gold, six silver, and 11 bronze), which breaks the national record for medals earned at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics. Canada claimed 22 medals at both Atlanta 1996, and Rio 2016.

At Tokyo Olympics, Shinto shrine gives athletes a different kind of competitive spirit

The wooden sign at the Kameido Katori Shrine contains four simple instructions: Bow twice. Clap twice. Bow once. Pray with all your heart.

For the more than 13 centuries since statesman Fujiwara no Kamatari came here to lay down a sword before a Shinto deity, the shrine has been a place of supplication. Generations have come to pray for victory – samurai, courtiers and, more recently, baseball dads and Olympians.

Among the handwritten ema – votive tablets – hanging inside the shrine today is one from swimmer Rikako Ikee. “I will get a gold medal in Tokyo 2020,” she has scrawled in black ink on the wooden tablet. “I will be a woman of my word.” Read Nathan VanderKlippe and Melissa Tait’s full feature here.

Keep up with the latest behind-the-scenes stories and images from the Olympics in our reporters’ notebook from Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, Aug. 8

The closing ceremony (7 a.m. ET) officially ends the Tokyo Games and sets the stage for the next Summer Olympics in Beijing.

The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads

