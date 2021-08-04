Tokyo Olympics: Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito books her spot in 10-metre platform semifinal

Open this photo in gallery Meaghan Benfeito of Canada in action in women's 10m platform diving, Aug. 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica MARKO DJURICA/Reuters

Latest Olympic highlights

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR AUG. 4

Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito qualifies for 10-metre platform semifinal: Three-time Olympic medallist Meaghan Benfeito booked her spot in the semifinal of the women’s individual 10-metre platform Wednesday, placing fifth in the preliminary stage. Last week, Benfeito and teammate Caeli McKay of Calgary narrowly missing out on a podium finish after finishing fourth in the women’s 10-metre synchro.

Three-time Olympic medallist Meaghan Benfeito booked her spot in the semifinal of the women’s individual 10-metre platform Wednesday, placing fifth in the preliminary stage. Last week, Benfeito and teammate Caeli McKay of Calgary narrowly missing out on a podium finish after finishing fourth in the women’s 10-metre synchro. Canadians make statement to open men’s decathlon: Damian Warner of Canada, the men’s decathlon Olympic bronze medalist in 2016, began his quest for gold in Tokyo with a 100-metre sprint of 10.12 seconds, tying the world record he set in 2019. He also had success in the long jump and shot put to lead after three events with a score of 2966. Warner is joined in the decathlon field by countryman Pierce LePage, whose consistency through three events has him in second at 2773 points. In the women’s heptathlon, Canadian Georgia Ellenwood placed 13th in the opening event, the 100-metre hurdles, and sat in 8th after the high jump.

Damian Warner of Canada, the men’s decathlon Olympic bronze medalist in 2016, began his quest for gold in Tokyo with a 100-metre sprint of 10.12 seconds, tying the world record he set in 2019. He also had success in the long jump and shot put to lead after three events with a score of 2966. Warner is joined in the decathlon field by countryman Pierce LePage, whose consistency through three events has him in second at 2773 points. In the women’s heptathlon, Canadian Georgia Ellenwood placed 13th in the opening event, the 100-metre hurdles, and sat in 8th after the high jump. Henderson, Sharp well back of leaders after women’s golf first round: Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp hit the links in the women’s golf event Wednesday. Both shot rounds of 3-over 74 leaving them with plenty of ground to make up in the coming days. Henderson was near the top of the leaderboard for the first nine holes of her round, but bogeys on Nos. 11, 15, 17 and 18 saw her slide down the leaderboard. Sharp opened her round with a birdie on the first hole but then bogeyed on No. 3 to be even par through nine. They are tied for 47th place.

OFF THE FIELD

Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya leaves Tokyo for Vienna after refusing to go home: Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo aboard a flight to Vienna on Wednesday, less than 72 hours after refusing to return home with her team. She will head to Poland later Wednesday after the country offered her a humanitarian visa. The sprinter caused a diplomatic incident on Sunday when she said her coaches had cut her Tokyo Games short, demanding she return home against her wishes because she had publicly criticized them.

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo aboard a flight to Vienna on Wednesday, less than 72 hours after refusing to return home with her team. She will head to Poland later Wednesday after the country offered her a humanitarian visa. The sprinter caused a diplomatic incident on Sunday when she said her coaches had cut her Tokyo Games short, demanding she return home against her wishes because she had publicly criticized them. Japan warns of unprecedented COVID spread as Tokyo cases hit new record: Coronavirus infections in across Japan are surging at a pace “unseen in the past,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said. The news is overshadowing the Olympics and adding to doubts over the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Coronavirus infections in across Japan are surging at a pace “unseen in the past,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said. The news is overshadowing the Olympics and adding to doubts over the government’s handling of the pandemic. Extreme heat prompts women’s soccer finalists to request new time for match: The Canadian and Swedish women’s soccer teams may be foes on the pitch, but they agree on one thing: their Olympic gold-medal match should be postponed until later in the evening because of the extreme heat forecast for Tokyo. The two teams made the request to Olympic organizers early Wednesday.

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow @globeandmail on Twitter for breaking news. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.



Situation in Tokyo, by numbers



WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?







JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA



WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

More Olympic updates for Aug. 4

Hurdling world record falls: American Sydney McLaughlin has broken her own world record to win the women’s 400-metre hurdles in 51.46 seconds. She edged out Dalilah Muhammad, who won silver to make it a U.S. 1-2 finish. Muhammad, who set the world record twice in 2019 and won the world championship gold medal that year, finished in 51.58. Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03.

The Olympic experience

In photos: Canadian men lead decathlon after first session and other highlights from the Tokyo Olympics

From The Globe’s Olympic team

Andre De Grasse looks to improve 2016 200-m silver to Tokyo Olympic gold as he posts new Canadian record

For De Grasse, the 200-metre final is a chance to make good on destiny. His boisterous semi-final finish with Bolt in 2016 did not merely provide one of the enduring images of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. It made De Grasse look to all the world like a man marked as next in line in the post-Bolt era. He has already posted a personal-best time this week in the 100 metres, when he ran 9.89 seconds for bronze, writes Nathan VanderKlippe.

But De Grasse has never managed to vanquish a slow start, and it’s hard to win the 100-metre crown when you trail off the blocks. It is in the 200 metres that his distance-devouring top speed triumphs over his leaden start. And sprinters revel in the Tokyo heat that has made archers faint and tennis players beg for mercy.

Simone Biles didn’t have her dream Tokyo Olympics, but she made more impact in reminding us that stars are humans, too

If Biles is disappointed, she needn’t be. She has succeeded here in ways that – forget about ‘unlikely’ – were uninvented a week ago.

She came to Tokyo as a very famous athlete. Had things gone to plan, she would have left it a little more famous. Now she has become something much bigger than that. This was about more than a debate about the perils of fame, or a disingenuous conversation about what athletes owe their teammates, or even about mental health. Those aren’t new conversations.

What was new was was the most observed athlete in the world, in the very moment that observation was occurring, turning to the audience and saying, ‘You do realize I’m a person, right?’ Read Cathal Kelly’s full column here.

Keep up with the latest behind-the-scenes stories and images from the Olympics in our reporters’ notebook from Tokyo.

Story continues below advertisement

Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, Aug. 5

Golf: The women’s golf competition goes to its third round.

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads

What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.

How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.