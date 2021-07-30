Tokyo Olympics: Canadian defending gold medalists Rosie MacLennan, Penny Oleksiak narrowly miss podium

Latest Olympic highlights
OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR JULY 30
- Defending Canadian gold medalists narrowly miss podium: Canada’s Rosie MacLennan and Penny Oleksiak were looking to repeat their gold medal performances at the 2016 Olympics in the women’s trampoline and 100-metre freestyle, respectively, but narrowly missed the bronze this time around. MacLennan fell short by just 0.275 points by Bryony Page of Britain’s third-place finish, while Oleksiak finished just seven-hundredths of a second behind Cate Campbell of Australia. Both Canadian competitors were seeking special achievements today: MacLennan was hoping for an Olympic three-peat in her event while Oleksiak was looking for a seventh medal in order to become Canada’s most decorated Olympian ever.
- Tennis shock: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was beaten by Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the men’s singles at the Tokyo Games, dashing the Serbian’s dream of winning his first singles gold medal and completing a Golden Slam. Djokovic had been aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, matching the feat Steffi Graf achieved in 1988.
- Canada’s third gold: Canada won its third gold medal in Tokyo at the women’s eight rowing event — its first such performance in 29 years. They defeated world champion New Zealand to do so, and as Cathal Kelly writes, “there is nothing like the pure bliss of winning when no one expected you to.”
- Events to catch today: Right now, Canada’s women’s soccer team is playing Brazil in the quarterfinals, while Mohammed Ahmed from St. Catherines, Ontario is competing in the men’s 10,000 metres medal event later this morning (7:30 a.m. ET). In the evening, Canada is participating in the triathlon mixed relay medal event (6:30 p.m. ET), while Taylor Ruck and Kylie Masse are looking to continue Canada’s swimming success in the women’s 200-metre backstroke final (9:37 p.m. ET).
More Olympic updates for July 30
- Men’s volleyball: The Canadian men’s volleyball team knew it needed a three-set victory to remain in the race for the quarter-finals, and it did not disappoint. Canada won Friday’s match against Venezuela in convincing fashion, 25-13, 25-22 and 25-12 to grab three all-important points and improve its record to 2-2 in preliminary play.
- Women’s rugby sevens: Canada’s hopes of earning another medal in women’s rugby sevens were dashed on Friday when the team missed out on the quarterfinals by the slimmest of margins. The Canadian squad finished third in Pool B with a 1-2 record after lopsided losses to France and Fiji.
- Women’s 800-metres: There was Olympic heartbreak for Melissa Bishop-Nriagu on the opening morning of track and field in Tokyo. The world silver medallist and Canadian record-holder finished fourth in her heat of the women’s 800 metres and didn’t advance to the semi-finals.
The Olympic experience
‘They want us out of Japan:’ Nigerian refugee leaving for Canada amid Olympics
Gloria Nkechi Onyekweli landed in Tokyo in 2006 with a fake passport in hand and a burning desire to be as far as possible from Nigeria, her home, where security forces shot her fiancé and had begun to hunt for her.
On Friday, she plans to board a plane for Canada, which has accepted her for resettlement after years of unsuccessful attempts to become a refugee in Japan – a country whose smiling welcome of Olympians stands in contrast to its treatment of people like Ms. Onyekweli.
In nearly 15 years in Japan, she was kept behind bars for 30 months and occasionally treated harshly. She describes being bruised by guards in immigration detention and feeling “mental torture” from the pressure of uncertainty. The law barred her from working, even after she learned Japanese and secured credentials to care for the elderly. Read Nathan VanderKlippe’s full story here.
Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, July 31
- Tennis: Gold medals will be up for grabs at the women’s doubles and men’s singles events.
- Golf: Watch for Canadian golfers Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners at the fourth round of the men’s competition.
