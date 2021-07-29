Tokyo Olympics: Filmer, Janssens win bronze in pair rowing as women continue to top Canada’s podium placements

Open this photo in gallery Bronze medalists Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens of Canada celebrate during the medal ceremony for the women's rowing pair final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press

Rowing: Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens – a duo of Olympic rowers from B.C. – have brought home Canada’s fifth bronze medal of the Tokyo Games in women’s pair. They finished with a time of 6:52:10, behind the gold medal team from New Zealand and the Russian silver medallists.

Mental health: As Simone Biles’ withdrawal from some Olympic events continues to reverberate, the implications of her move has cast a spotlight firmly onto the IOC and sport governing bodies, writes Cathal Kelly. Meanwhile, in Japan, a country that has spent years battling workaholism, Nathan VanderKlippe writes that Simone Biles’ and Naomi Osaka’s sharing has become a source of hope for social change.

As Simone Biles’ withdrawal from some Olympic events continues to reverberate, the implications of her move has cast a spotlight firmly onto the IOC and sport governing bodies, writes Cathal Kelly. Meanwhile, in Japan, a country that has spent years battling workaholism, Nathan VanderKlippe writes that Simone Biles’ and Naomi Osaka’s sharing has become a source of hope for social change. COVID-19 : U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, which has also put members of the Australian team into isolation. Tokyo has been seeing record COVID-19 numbers as the games unfold in Tokyo, while International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said on Thursday that the Games are not responsible for the surge. Reuters

: U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, which has also put members of the Australian team into isolation. Tokyo has been seeing record COVID-19 numbers as the games unfold in Tokyo, while International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said on Thursday that the Games are not responsible for the surge. Withdrawals: After injuring his Achilles tendon during the individual men’s triathlon, Tyler Mislawchuk has withdrawn from the mixed triathlon relay. Jessica Phoenix has also withdrawn from the eventing competition after her horse Pavarotti sustained an injury during a training session on Tuesday.

Today’s Olympic events are just getting started. Check back here for updates as the day continues.

U.S. correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe spoke to bronze medallist Caileigh Filmer after her podium finish with teammate Hillary Janssens in women’s pair rowing. Filmer discussed “going internal” with Janssens to maximize their performance on the water. It’s not a bad analogy for a Games characterized by isolation.

Brent Hayden is back for his fourth Olympics after finding new perspective in the pool

Rachel Brady: “Hayden doesn’t have a lot of miles on his body like many athletes would at 37. That’s because he took seven years off from the sport after he made the podium at the 2012 London Olympics, before deciding to plunge back in and try to make a comeback for Tokyo – his fourth Olympics.”

A dispatch from Tokyo 2020: Simone Biles, extreme heat and Canada’s performance so far

For Hong Kong, Tokyo Olympics are its best Games in history, at a time when it needs wins more than ever

James Griffiths: “The bitterness and anger left over from the protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019 have not faded. While public unrest is not seen today, that is only because the Chinese government imposed a national security law on the city last year, not because any of the issues which sparked the protests have been solved.”

Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, July 30

Swimming: Canadians Summer McIntosh and Kylie Masse compete in the finals for women’s 800-metre freestyle and women’s 200-metre backstroke, respectively.

Canadians Summer McIntosh and Kylie Masse compete in the finals for women’s 800-metre freestyle and women’s 200-metre backstroke, respectively. Trampoline: Rosie MacLennan of Canada will try to leap for gold at the women’s final at 1:50 a.m.

Rosie MacLennan of Canada will try to leap for gold at the women’s final at 1:50 a.m. Track: M Ahmed will race in the men’s 10,000 m final at 7:30 a.m.

