Tokyo Olympics: Games end with closing ceremony, now underway; Kelsey Mitchell’s gold equals Canada’s 24th and final medal

- Tokyo Games wraps up with closing ceremony: With all competitions having come to a close, the Tokyo Games are officially set to end with the closing ceremony, now underway. Gold-winning decathlete Damian Warner has been named Canada’s flag-bearer, which he says is the “honour of [his] lifetime.” At the ceremony, Japan is extinguishing its more than year-old flame and finishes a unique Olympics that has been afflicted, prior and through its course, by the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony sets the stage for Paris to host the next Summer Games in 2024, while Beijing will host the Winter Games in February 2022 — just six months away.
- Track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell wins gold, Canada’s final medal: Track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell won gold in the women’s sprint on the final day of the Games, which signifies Canada’s seventh top-place finish and the country’s 24th and last medal in Tokyo. After its 23rd, Canada achieved a national record for medals in a Summer Games outside of the boycotted 1984 Olympics.
- United States’ last-day gold medal edge over China: The United States narrowly edged China by one gold medal on the final day of competition after winning three more events, pushing their top-place finish count to 39. China had been at the top for much of the Olympics but finishes in second with 38. The United States has also won the most overall medals, and will also be the only country to take home 100.
- IOC gives itself more power to remove sports from the Olympic program: The International Olympic Committee voted in new powers amid prolonged issues with the leadership of weightlifting and boxing. Both sports already had their quota of athletes cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics and weightlifting could be dropped entirely. The Olympic Charter was amended so the full IOC membership can remove a sport if its governing body does not comply with a decision made by the IOC executive board or if it “acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement.”
- Canadian athletes pushed past pandemic challenges to Olympic success: Canada’s cautious approach to the COVID-19 pandemic made training and competing difficult for its Olympic hopefuls, but it hasn’t seemed to slow them down. In Tokyo, Canada had tallied 24 medals and zero positive COVID-19 tests among our athletes.
Four years ago, Kelsey Mitchell didn’t own a bike. Now, she’s a Tokyo Olympic cycling champion
There is the almost impossibly improbable story of Kelsey Mitchell, who was feeling adrift behind the wheel of a Ford F-550 in 2017 spraying weeds in the ditches of Alberta’s Strathcona County, who four years ago did not own a bicycle, who thought maybe she had the makings of a bobsledder — but who on Sunday become an Olympic gold medalist in track cycling, reports Nathan VanderKlippe.
But there is also the story of a woman who saw in cycling the perfect foil for a relentless competitive streak: a sport where each millisecond and each watt could be measured, and then bettered, and bettered again.
The Canadian Olympic Committee should enjoy its moment in the sun before questions about the Beijing Games become too loud to ignore
The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) are having a field day given Canada’s medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics. But as the medal hype dies down, the COC will have to grapple with serious questions about the upcoming Olympics in Beijing.
“On Sunday, these people were still part of the country’s most elite, publicly funded clique of middle-aged cool kids. Strutting around in your red-and-black varsity jackets. Kings of the cultural cafeteria.
By Monday, they will have become the face of Canada’s push to Beijing 2022, and de facto supporters of the policy goals of the Chinese regime. In some quarters, that makes you a stooge at best, and a collaborator at worst.” Read Cathal Kelly’s full column here.
Tokyo Olympics will forever be known as the first COVID Olympics
At root, the true disappointment of this Games was that it existed in two states at once. There was the Olympics Tokyo had; and there was the Olympics Tokyo should have had. That Olympics would have been incredible. Best ever, maybe.
In the end, it was okay, which seems like a minor triumph when you consider the obstacles and how grim it might’ve been. But don’t worry. If you missed one, there’s another Olympics coming right along in seven months. That one will be held in a police state during an ongoing global health emergency. I’m sure that one will be a barrel of laughs. Read Cathal Kelly’s full column here.
Catch up on all the behind-the-scenes stories and images from the Olympics in our reporters’ notebook from Tokyo.
Catch The Globe’s visual explainer to speed climbing, a new event at the Games.
How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.
