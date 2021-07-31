Tokyo Olympics: Kylie Masse wins second silver — Canada swim team’s fifth medal so far

Open this photo in gallery Kylie Masse, of Canada, poses after winning the silver medal in the women's 200-meter backstroke final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Gregory Bull/The Associated Press

Kylie Masse continues Canada’s swimming success: Kylie Masse secured a silver medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the 200-metre backstroke, her second following her performance at the 100-metre backstroke a few days ago. Masse swam her fastest-ever time of 2:05.42, finishing just behind rival Kaylee McKeown of Australia again. Masse’s second silver was the fifth medal in Tokyo for the Canadian swim team, following Maggie Mac Neil’s gold, the silver in the women’s 4x100 freestyle relay, and Penny Oleksiak’s bronze. Canadian women swimmers have thus achieved considerable success at these games, winning nearly early half the total Canadian medals, which currently stands at 12. They will have yet another shot at a medal at tonight’s 4x100 women’s 4x100 medley relay final (10:15 p.m. ET), having qualified for the event in a promising first place.

COVID-19 and quarantine: Amid intensifying concerns, as COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, Tokyo Olympics organizers said they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes’ village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic. Also, Tokyo Olympics organizers said they were trying to improve conditions for athletes quarantined at the Games, following mounting complaints over a lack of air, food and basic necessities while in isolation.

Golf: Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are tied for 17th at 7-under par after three rounds at the Olympic men’s golf tournament.

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are tied for 17th at 7-under par after three rounds at the Olympic men’s golf tournament. Diving: There will only be one Canadian, Jennifer Abel, in Sunday’s three-metre springboard final after a costly mistake by Pamela Ware in Saturday’s semifinal.

Today, Team Canada’s women are dominating the podium. The last time Canadians were in Tokyo, gender barriers abounded in sport, and the country was an Olympic weakling. After that, everything changed, writes Nathan VanderKlippe. In many ways, the legacy of Canada’s 1964 Olympians came not in Tokyo, but in the ensuing decades of advocacy, leadership and admonitions against sexist language that reconfigured the architecture of sport in Canada – and the place of women in it.

With no fans at the Tokyo Olympics, the stadiums don’t roar. They echo. For those few in attendance, the disinfection stations at every juncture are a physical manifestation of what organizers want these Games to be: sterile. But in stripping away the pageantry, the pandemic has laid bare some of what lies below the surface of sport. Without spectators to drown them out, the noise has come from the athletes themselves. What has resulted has been an Olympics that has become consequential in ways far beyond the field of competition. Read Nathan VanderKlippe’s full story here.

“The larger problem is a complete lack of faith in testing. It’s difficult under the best of circumstances because, technologically, the cheaters are always ahead of the enforcers,” opines Cathal Kelly. “Now the pandemic has considerably worsened the problem. With limited ability to travel and new excuses to avoid co-operating, testing dropped by nearly half in 2020. If you’ve always wondered if what it would be like to bench press a refrigerator and operate heavy machinery for a living, 2020 was your year to do it.”

Keep up with the latest behind-the-scenes stories and images from the Olympics in our reporters’ notebook from Tokyo.

In the morning: Catch the men’s 100 metres semifinal (6:15 a.m. ET) and final (8:50 a.m. ET).

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

