Tokyo Olympics: Muted Opening Ceremony will kick off pandemic-stricken Olympic Games

OFF THE FIELD

Muted Opening Ceremony to herald in pandemic-stricken Tokyo Games: The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday. Usually a star-studded display teeming with celebrities, the Opening Ceremonies will have fewer than 1,000 people in attendance. It will cap a rollercoaster 18 months of preparations for the athletes hoping to realize their career dreams. Reuters

The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday. Usually a star-studded display teeming with celebrities, the Opening Ceremonies will have fewer than 1,000 people in attendance. It will cap a rollercoaster 18 months of preparations for the athletes hoping to realize their career dreams. Tokyo Games podium protest restrictions draw growing criticism: More than 150 athletes, academics and social justice advocates signed an open letter on Friday demanding changes to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) restrictions on protesting on the field. According to IOC rules, athletes may only do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors. However, there is still a threat of sanctions if protests are made on the podium during the Games. Reuters

More than 150 athletes, academics and social justice advocates signed an open letter on Friday demanding changes to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) restrictions on protesting on the field. According to IOC rules, athletes may only do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors. However, there is still a threat of sanctions if protests are made on the podium during the Games. At least 100 US athletes remain unvaccinated: About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief confirmed. So far, two American athletes –beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb and Kara Eaker, an alternate on the gymnastics team – are known to have tested positive. The International Olympic Committee has reported 13 positives among all athletes in Japan. Associated Press

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR JULY 23

Russian archer loses consciousness during match: Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness during a competition at the Tokyo Olympics due to intense heat on Friday. Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round and was attended to by medical staff, said coach Stanislav Popov. Associated Press

South Korean archer breaks 25-year Olympic record: South Korean archer An San topped the field, shooting 680 points to beat the record set at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. South Korea's female archers hold all the Olympic records and have won every team gold since the first in 1988. If they win their ninth gold medal in the women's team event in Tokyo, that will tie the longest gold medal streak in all sports at the Olympic Games. Reuters

Situation in Tokyo, by numbers

What is the Olympic medal tally in Tokyo so far?







JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA



WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

Olympic highlights for July 23

Inside Canadian Kylie Masse’s uncommon training for Tokyo Olympics: Canadian Olympian Kylie Masse went to extreme lengths to keep up her training in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once it was warm enough to open the backyard pool at her parents’ home in LaSalle, Ont., the two-time world champion tied a tether to the fence so she could swim static every day for a span of weeks.

Canadian Olympian Kylie Masse went to extreme lengths to keep up her training in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once it was warm enough to open the backyard pool at her parents’ home in LaSalle, Ont., the two-time world champion tied a tether to the fence so she could swim static every day for a span of weeks. Olympics map corrected after Ukraine objects to Crimea border: The International Olympic Committee has corrected a map on the Tokyo Olympics website after Ukraine protested about the inclusion of a border between Ukraine and its Crimean Peninsula, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday. Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast in 2014, triggering Western sanctions and condemnation. Most countries deem Crimea to be part of Ukraine. Reuters

Today’s Olympic events are just getting started. Check back here for highlights as the day continues.

Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, July 24

Basketball: The first round-robin matches of a new Olympic sport, 3x3 basketball, start Saturday and continue until the men’s and women’s medal games on Wednesday.

The first round-robin matches of a new Olympic sport, 3x3 basketball, start Saturday and continue until the men’s and women’s medal games on Wednesday. Archery: Mixed teams compete for medals Saturday, and the men’s and women’s teams get their turn on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Men and women’s individual competitions are the following Friday and Saturday.

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

