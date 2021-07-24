 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Daily guide

Tokyo Olympics: Michael Woods was milliseconds away from podium finish in thrilling road race

Woods pushed his chase group forward, trailing eventual gold-medal winner Richard Carapaz

Compiled by Globe staff
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Michael Woods (79) of Canada rounds a corner in front of the Okunitama Shrine in the Men’s Cycling Road Race at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Latest Olympic updates

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR JULY 24
  • Cycling: Michael Woods of Ottawa came close to becoming Canada’s first medal finish after placing fifth in the men’s road race, milliseconds away from the podium. Woods pushed his chase group forward, just trailing behind eventual gold-medal winner Richard Carapaz of Ecuador. Woods finished just one minute and seven seconds behind Carapaz.
  • Soccer: Canada’s women’s soccer team won 2-1 over their Chilean opponents, with both goals supplied by Janine Beckie. This victory brings the team one step closer to securing a spot in the quarter-finals. Canada will next face off against Britain on Tuesday.
  • Tennis: Canadian lefthander Leylah Fernandez won her opening match against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, putting her through to the second round. Fernandez, an 18-year old from Montreal, won her sets in after just over two hours on a hot Tokyo afternoon.
  • Beach volleyball: Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan beat Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands 2-0 on the first day of beach volleyball at the Olympics. The pair have played together for five years and qualified for the Olympics thanks to their 2019 World Championships win. Their next game is on Monday against Germany.
  • Gymnastics: After a fall on the horizontal bars, Japan’s “King Kohei” Uchimura is out of the Olympics. The 32-year old Uchimura is considered one of the best male gymnasts of all time. For two full Olympic cycles, Uchimura had won every competition he entered. He holds seven Olympic medals and became the first man in 44 years to win back-to-back individual all-around Olympic golds at the Rio 2016 Games. Reuters
OFF THE FIELD
  • New parents: Officials from the Tokyo Olympics said they have tried to find solutions for new parents who want to bring their young children to Tokyo while they compete. The issue was raised when Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell announced on Instagram that she had to travel to Tokyo without her husband and breastfeeding infant son because they would not have been allowed to quarantine together in the Olympic village.
  • Opening ceremony: The Tokyo Olympics kicked off yesterday, with a muted opening ceremony of fewer than a thousand people as Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron. Across Tokyo, Japanese people reacted to the festivities with either indifference or sporadic anti-Olympic protests that could be heard from inside the main stadium.

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow @globeandmail on Twitter for breaking news.


Situation in Tokyo, by numbers


WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?

So far, China has the most gold medals, two, followed by Iran, Ecuador, Kosovo and Korea with one gold each. Canada has no medals yet.



JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA


WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

(Return to top)


Olympic highlights for July 24


Canadian athletes at Tokyo Olympics in photos

SKATEBOARDING MAKES ITS OLYMPIC DEBUT IN AN ATTEMPT TO ATTRACT YOUNGER OLYMPIC AUDIENCES

Canada’s Micky Papa reflects on the stark difference between his days getting shooed out of the garage or away from the curbs and handrails by security guards and being one of the first skateboarders to compete at the Olympics. Papa and 27-year-old Matt Berger from Kamloops will compete on Sunday in the street skateboarding event, demonstrating tricks on a large course with handrails, banks and ledges.

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)


Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, July 25

  • Swimming: Keep an eye out for 14-year-old Summer McIntosh of Toronto in the women’s 400-metre freestyle events.
  • Judo: Elimination rounds are scheduled for 10 p.m. (ET) for the women’s 57kg, the weight category for Jessica Klimkait of Team Canada.

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

(Return to top)


The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads

What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.

How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson explains.

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies