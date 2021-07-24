Tokyo Olympics: Michael Woods was milliseconds away from podium finish in thrilling road race

Open this photo in gallery Michael Woods (79) of Canada rounds a corner in front of the Okunitama Shrine in the Men’s Cycling Road Race at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Cycling: Michael Woods of Ottawa came close to becoming Canada’s first medal finish after placing fifth in the men’s road race, milliseconds away from the podium. Woods pushed his chase group forward, just trailing behind eventual gold-medal winner Richard Carapaz of Ecuador. Woods finished just one minute and seven seconds behind Carapaz.

Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan beat Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands 2-0 on the first day of beach volleyball at the Olympics. The pair have played together for five years and qualified for the Olympics thanks to their 2019 World Championships win. Their next game is on Monday against Germany. Gymnastics: After a fall on the horizontal bars, Japan’s “King Kohei” Uchimura is out of the Olympics. The 32-year old Uchimura is considered one of the best male gymnasts of all time. For two full Olympic cycles, Uchimura had won every competition he entered. He holds seven Olympic medals and became the first man in 44 years to win back-to-back individual all-around Olympic golds at the Rio 2016 Games. Reuters

New parents: Officials from the Tokyo Olympics said they have tried to find solutions for new parents who want to bring their young children to Tokyo while they compete. The issue was raised when Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell announced on Instagram that she had to travel to Tokyo without her husband and breastfeeding infant son because they would not have been allowed to quarantine together in the Olympic village.

Officials from the Tokyo Olympics said they have tried to find solutions for new parents who want to bring their young children to Tokyo while they compete. The issue was raised when Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell announced on Instagram that she had to travel to Tokyo without her husband and breastfeeding infant son because they would not have been allowed to quarantine together in the Olympic village. Opening ceremony: The Tokyo Olympics kicked off yesterday, with a muted opening ceremony of fewer than a thousand people as Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron. Across Tokyo, Japanese people reacted to the festivities with either indifference or sporadic anti-Olympic protests that could be heard from inside the main stadium.

SKATEBOARDING MAKES ITS OLYMPIC DEBUT IN AN ATTEMPT TO ATTRACT YOUNGER OLYMPIC AUDIENCES

Canada’s Micky Papa reflects on the stark difference between his days getting shooed out of the garage or away from the curbs and handrails by security guards and being one of the first skateboarders to compete at the Olympics. Papa and 27-year-old Matt Berger from Kamloops will compete on Sunday in the street skateboarding event, demonstrating tricks on a large course with handrails, banks and ledges.

Swimming: Keep an eye out for 14-year-old Summer McIntosh of Toronto in the women’s 400-metre freestyle events.

Keep an eye out for 14-year-old Summer McIntosh of Toronto in the women’s 400-metre freestyle events. Judo: Elimination rounds are scheduled for 10 p.m. (ET) for the women’s 57kg, the weight category for Jessica Klimkait of Team Canada.

