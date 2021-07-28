Tokyo Olympics: Penny Oleksiak becomes Canada’s most decorated summer Olympian

Open this photo in gallery Canada’s Penny Oleksiak races in the women's 200m freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics on July 28, 2021. Oleksiak won bronze, making her the Canadian athlete with the most Summer Games medals. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Swimming: Penny Oleksiak swam to her sixth Olympic medal yesterday – the most ever won by a Canadian athlete at the Summer Olympics. This puts her among the ranks of speedskater Cindy Klassen and cyclist and speedskater Clara Hughes, who also have six Olympic medals each. As the Globe’s Cathal Kelly writes from Tokyo, she shows up when it matters, and that’s why she’s Canada’s greatest summer Olympian.

Gymnastics: Decorated gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, a day after she pulled out of the team event, putting a sharp focus on mental health at the Games. USA Gymnastics has said she'll be evaluated to see if she can take part in the upcoming individual apparatus competitions. Reuters

Decorated gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, a day after she pulled out of the team event, putting a sharp focus on mental health at the Games. USA Gymnastics has said she’ll be evaluated to see if she can take part in the upcoming individual apparatus competitions. Boxing: Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault will advance in the women’s middleweight boxing event after winning her bout against Nadezhda Ryabets of Kazakhstan by split decision last night. Canadian Caroline Veyre lost in her featherweight quarter-final bout against Italian Irma Testa.

COVID-19 surge: Governors of three prefectures near Tokyo are likely to ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, media said on Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital. Tokyo recorded 3,177 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, a new record for the second day in a row. The total of Olympics-related COVID-19 cases since July 1 has risen to 169.

Food waste: Olympic organizers have apologized for ordering too much food for their staff during the opening ceremony and letting it go to waste. Videos of trucks carting off uneaten food went viral online, forcing the apology. Reuters

Today’s Olympic events are just getting started. Check back here for updates as the day continues.

Globe sports reporter Rachel Brady watched a different kind of event at the famous Budokan arena – a Games team changing out the competition mats between the daytime and nighttime sessions Read more behind-the-scenes perspectives from Globe staff at the Olympics.

Are the Tokyo Games already a failure? The dudness cannot be mitigated, writes Cathal Kelly

We're five days in and while sports have done their job obscuring Tokyo's organizational problems, they have not been able to change the main storyline. That this Olympics is a dud. Its dudness cannot be mitigated.

Stuck at Tokyo Olympics, Canadian rugby players who responded to 2019 typhoon won’t see the place they tried to help

Two years ago, Typhoon Hagibis slammed into the Japanese coast and flooded the city of Kamaishi. With their match scuttled, Canadian rugby players got busy cleaning out houses and helping the elderly. Now, COVID-19 protocols prevent them from seeing how Kamaishi has fared. Nathan VanderKlippe writes that the team’s missed opportunity is one of a thousand examples of the human connections forfeited in an Olympics that has, more than any in recent memory, been created almost exclusively as a product for television viewers, even as it has stripped joy from those actually participating.

Reminder: Before and after the Olympics, women’s sports coverage is lacking

I'm here to offer you a periodic reminder – before and after the Olympics, women's sports get less attention than they merit. We will cheer on, or even worship, our women athletes now. Their accomplishments will lift the spirits of a nation and inspire young women to devote themselves to a sport. Then, afterwards, the achievement will become a memory and the activities will barely feature in media coverage, especially on television. This has to stop.

Swimming: Penny Oleksiak of Canada swims for gold at the women’s 100 m freestyle event.

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.

How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.