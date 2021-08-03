Tokyo Olympics: Returning Simone Biles wins bronze, Canada’s Ellie Black places fourth in balance beam final

Open this photo in gallery Bronze medalist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium. MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

Latest Olympic highlights

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR AUG. 3

Simone Biles, Canadian Ellie Black return in balance beam final: American star Simone Biles won bronze and Canada’s Ellie Black followed with fourth place at the balance beam final, which is the last women’s gymnastics event in Tokyo. Both Biles and Black had been out of competition at Tokyo prior to today’s event: Black returned after an ankle injury removed her from participation last week, and Simone Biles came back after a high-profile withdrawal from several events due to mental health concerns. With today’s performance, Biles leaves Tokyo with a seventh overall Olympic medal.

American star Simone Biles won bronze and Canada’s Ellie Black followed with fourth place at the balance beam final, which is the last women’s gymnastics event in Tokyo. Both Biles and Black had been out of competition at Tokyo prior to today’s event: Black returned after an ankle injury removed her from participation last week, and Simone Biles came back after a high-profile withdrawal from several events due to mental health concerns. With today’s performance, Biles leaves Tokyo with a seventh overall Olympic medal. Canada’s Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown to race in today’s 200-metre semifinals: This morning’s 200-m semifinals will feature Canadians Andre De Grasse (8:06 a.m. ET) and Aaron Brown (7:58 a.m. ET) as they look to qualify for the final tomorrow morning ET. Last night, Brown qualified by winning his heat in 20.38 seconds, while De Grasse finished third in his heat in 20.56. De Grasse, who won the silver medal for the 200-m in Rio 2016 and won the bronze in Tokyo’s 100-m this weekend, will aim to win his fifth overall Olympic medal at the 200-m.

This morning’s 200-m semifinals will feature Canadians Andre De Grasse (8:06 a.m. ET) and Aaron Brown (7:58 a.m. ET) as they look to qualify for the final tomorrow morning ET. Last night, Brown qualified by winning his heat in 20.38 seconds, while De Grasse finished third in his heat in 20.56. De Grasse, who won the silver medal for the 200-m in Rio 2016 and won the bronze in Tokyo’s 100-m this weekend, will aim to win his fifth overall Olympic medal at the 200-m. Sport climbing makes its Olympic debut: A new event, sport climbing, features for the first time this morning. Qualification competitions for three disciplines —bouldering, speed, and lead — are taking place ahead of the final on August 5. Today’s men’s event includes Canadian Sean McColl while tomorrow’s women’s event will feature Canadian Alannah Yip. The Globe visually explained speed climbing ahead of the event’s Olympic debut.

A new event, sport climbing, features for the first time this morning. Qualification competitions for three disciplines —bouldering, speed, and lead — are taking place ahead of the final on August 5. Today’s men’s event includes Canadian Sean McColl while tomorrow’s women’s event will feature Canadian Alannah Yip. The Globe visually explained speed climbing ahead of the event’s Olympic debut. More Canadians to watch this morning: Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner compete in the preliminary round of artistic swimming (6:30 a.m. ET) and Camryn Rogers looks for a medal in the women’s hammer throw final (7:35 a.m. ET). Also, catch two pairs of Canadians as they compete in the women’s beach volleyball quarterfinals (8:00/9:00 a.m. ET).

OFF THE FIELD

Belarusian sprinter expects punishment back home: Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who accused team officials of trying to force her to leave the Olympics early, said Tuesday that her country’s officials “made it clear” that she would face punishment if she returned home. Poland granted her a humanitarian visa on Monday and she plans to fly to Warsaw later in the week, according to an activist group that is helping her.

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who accused team officials of trying to force her to leave the Olympics early, said Tuesday that her country’s officials “made it clear” that she would face punishment if she returned home. Poland granted her a humanitarian visa on Monday and she plans to fly to Warsaw later in the week, according to an activist group that is helping her. More athletes withdraw due to COVID-19: Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Tokyo Olympics organizers on Tuesday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.

Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Tokyo Olympics organizers on Tuesday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294. Second anti-doping rule violation: Georgian shot putter Benik Abrahamyan has been provisionally suspended and will miss Tuesday’s competition at the Tokyo Olympics after failing a doping test for steroids. This is the second anti-doping rule violation in Tokyo after Nigerian sprinter and 2008 Olympics long jump silver medalist Blessing Okagbare was also provisionally suspended.

Georgian shot putter Benik Abrahamyan has been provisionally suspended and will miss Tuesday’s competition at the Tokyo Olympics after failing a doping test for steroids. This is the second anti-doping rule violation in Tokyo after Nigerian sprinter and 2008 Olympics long jump silver medalist Blessing Okagbare was also provisionally suspended. Canadian legend Angela Bailey passes away: Angela Bailey, the Canadian women’s record holder in the 100-metre sprint and an Olympic 4x100-metre relay silver medal winner, has died after battling cancer under complicated conditions. She was 59 years old. Bailey’s 1987 Canadian women’s 100-metre sprint record time of 10.98 seconds still stands today.

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow @globeandmail on Twitter for breaking news. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.



Situation in Tokyo, by numbers



WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?

So far, China has the most gold medals, 32, followed by the United States with 22 and Japan with 18. Canada has 3 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze.







JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA



WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

More Olympic updates for Aug. 3

Canoe/kayak: Canada’s Andreanne Langlois finished ninth in the women’s kayak single 200-metre, while Canadians Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick competed in the A final of the men’s canoe double 1000-metre, finishing sixth.

Canada’s Andreanne Langlois finished ninth in the women’s kayak single 200-metre, while Canadians Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick competed in the A final of the men’s canoe double 1000-metre, finishing sixth. Women’s team pursuit: The Canadian women’s pursuit track cycling team was denied a third straight Olympic bronze medal after losing to the United States in a showdown for third place on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadian women’s pursuit track cycling team was denied a third straight Olympic bronze medal after losing to the United States in a showdown for third place on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. Men’s volleyball: Canada has fallen to the Russian Olympic Committee 3-0 in the Olympic volleyball quarterfinal. Gord Perrin led with 15 points as Canada lost to the Russian Olympic Committee 25-21, 30-28, 25-22.



The Olympic experience

Globe visual journalist Melissa Tait is in Tokyo capturing Canada’s athletes as they chase the podium.

Story continues below advertisement

"Canada women’s soccer team exacts Tokyo Olympic revenge against the United States after being robbed at London 2012." #CANWNT

And here is a thread of the women celebrating, because why not. It was so strange, in an empty stadium:https://t.co/iYZfbyDWQW pic.twitter.com/3Zy8AP3aJk — 🚀Melissa Tait (@meltait) August 2, 2021

In photos: Canadian gymnast Ellie Black competes alongside Simone Biles in women’s balance beam final and other highlights from the Tokyo Olympics





From The Globe’s Olympic team

Despite early Tokyo Olympic exit, transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard makes history with her presence

Four years ago, when she returned to weightlifting as a woman, Laurel Hubbard said she was “not here to change the world.” But on Monday, she brought change to the world’s biggest stage, as the first openly transgender woman to step into an Olympic weightlifting final, reports Nathan VanderKlippe.

With a crowd yelling encouragement, Hubbard dropped all three of her snatch lifts. After the 125-kilogram bar came crashing to the ground on her third attempt, she formed her hands into a heart over her chest, mouthing the words “thank you” — to a world deeply divided on whether she should have ever been allowed to be here.

Canada women’s soccer team exacts Tokyo Olympic revenge against the United States after being robbed at London 2012

Most of the time you don’t get your revenge. Things don’t even out in the end. Occasionally, you will get payback in some form, but it’s often cheap and out of context. Very, very rarely in life you will get the full turnaround. That the wrong done to you is visited back on your antagonist. That’s what the Canadian women’s soccer team got on Monday night in Kashima against the United States.

Nine years after one of the great rip-offs in Olympic history, Canada got the benefit of officiating that ran to the letter of the law, while entirely missing the spirit of the game. It directly results in this country heading to a gold-medal game the Canadians were robbed of at the London Games in 2012. Read Cathal Kelly’s ponderances here.

Keep up with the latest behind-the-scenes stories and images from the Olympics in our reporters’ notebook from Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, Aug. 4

Sport climbing: Canada’s Alannah Yip in the qualification rounds (starting at 4:00 a.m. ET).

Canada’s Alannah Yip in the qualification rounds (starting at 4:00 a.m. ET). Athletics: Men’s 200-metre final (8:55 a.m. ET).

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads

What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.

Story continues below advertisement

How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.