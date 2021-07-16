 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Tokyo Olympics Update: Representing Canada at the Olympics realizes a childhood dream for Félix Auger-Aliassime

Demar Grant
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Going for gold under the cloud of COVID-19 makes the Tokyo Summer Games an Olympics like no other. This newsletter is here to help you make sense of it all, with original stories from Globe reporters in Canada and Tokyo, tracking Team Canada’s medal wins, and past Olympic moments from iconic performances. Tokyo Olympics Update is sent every Tuesday and Friday in July and twice daily during the Games, which run from July 23 to Aug. 8. You can sign up here. Let us know what you think by e-mailing audience@globeandmail.com.

Good afternoon, and welcome to the latest edition of The Globe’s Olympic newsletter.

Representing Canada at the Olympics is a childhood dream come true, Félix Auger-Aliassime says

Open this photo in gallery

Félix Auger-Aliassime will compete in the singles competition and will team up with Vasek Pospisil in the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Associated Press

Stepping onto Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Park will be a childhood dream come true for Félix Auger-Aliassime.

Story continues below advertisement

The star tennis player, who turns 21 next month, says playing in the Olympics is something he’s thought about since he watched his first Games in 2008.

“I told myself it would be incredible to walk one day in the opening ceremony among that handful of Canadian athletes that go to the Olympic Games,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“It’s really a childhood dream and to come true, it’s awesome.”

How Team Canada is shaping up

The Tokyo Games are seven days away. Here’s how Team Canada is looking.

We want to hear from you. Email us: audience@theglobeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Seven staff at the hotel in Hamamatsu city test positive for COVID-19, Roger Federer withdraws

The latest information you need to know about Japan, COVID-19 and the Olympics.

COVID-19 continues to play a role in the Tokyo Games. Wednesday, seven staff at the hotel in Hamamatsu city, southwest of Tokyo, had tested positive for the coronavirus, a city official said. That’s the same hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying. Also, eight athletes from the Kenya women’s rugby team were classified as close contacts after a passenger on their flight to Tokyo tested positive for coronavirus. The Tokyo Games will be one of extreme caution, to the point that athletes will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

In other news, a Ugandan Olympic athlete has gone missing from their training camp in Japan. Teammates realized the athlete was absent around noon Friday when his saliva test sample was not delivered and they found his hotel room empty.

Also, adding to the pile of tennis stars who will be skipping the Olympics, Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Tokyo Summer Games. In this case, Federer is citing a knee injury.

Olympic Moment

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Carol Huynh from Hazelton, B.C. celebatres her gold medal victory over Chiharu Icho from Japan in the women's freestyle 48kg wrestling final at the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Saturday, August 16, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Aug. 16, 2008: Carol Huynh breaks Canada’s gold-medal drought

Just as Canadians were beginning to hit the panic button over the country’s nonexistent gold medals in the first eight days of the 2008 Beijing Games, Carol Huynh arrived on the scene. Her first of two career Olympic Games came four years after failing to qualify for the 2004 Athens Games, carrying on in preparation for Beijing. Huynh, competing in the 48-kilogram weight class, clawed her way to the final where she delivered a three-point takedown in the first round, scoring her the win against a competitor she’d never beaten before.

Standing atop the podium, the Hazelton, B.C.-born daughter of ethnic Chinese refugees from Vietnam cried as the Canadian anthem played, waving to her parents in the stands. After winning bronze four years later at the 2012 London Games, Huynh retired from competition but stayed in the sport as an ambassador. In 2013, she was elected chair of the United World Wrestling Athletes Commission, where she successfully advocated for wrestling to remain an Olympic sport after the IOC’s decision to eliminate it from future Olympic Games.

Is there a Canadian Olympic moment you can’t seem to forget? If you do, email us at audience@globeandmail.com and tell us why.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies