Tokyo Olympics Update: Representing Canada at the Olympics realizes a childhood dream for Félix Auger-Aliassime

Going for gold under the cloud of COVID-19 makes the Tokyo Summer Games an Olympics like no other.

Good afternoon, and welcome to the latest edition of The Globe’s Olympic newsletter.

Representing Canada at the Olympics is a childhood dream come true, Félix Auger-Aliassime says

Open this photo in gallery Félix Auger-Aliassime will compete in the singles competition and will team up with Vasek Pospisil in the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. The Associated Press

Stepping onto Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Park will be a childhood dream come true for Félix Auger-Aliassime.

The star tennis player, who turns 21 next month, says playing in the Olympics is something he’s thought about since he watched his first Games in 2008.

“I told myself it would be incredible to walk one day in the opening ceremony among that handful of Canadian athletes that go to the Olympic Games,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“It’s really a childhood dream and to come true, it’s awesome.”

How Team Canada is shaping up

The Tokyo Games are seven days away. Here’s how Team Canada is looking.

Canadian diver Jennifer Abel will be on a mission in Tokyo. Abel and her new partner, Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu, are relying on their mutual work ethic to capture gold in synchronized three-metre diving after securing silver at the World Cup last May.

Olympic soccer is officially around the corner. This Wednesday, in Canada’s last exhibition game before the group stages, Canadian women tied the Netherlands 3-3 in their last pre-Olympic training match. Janine Beckie also scored twice to help bring the match to a draw.

We want to hear from you. Email us: audience@theglobeandmail.com.

Seven staff at the hotel in Hamamatsu city test positive for COVID-19, Roger Federer withdraws

The latest information you need to know about Japan, COVID-19 and the Olympics.

COVID-19 continues to play a role in the Tokyo Games. Wednesday, seven staff at the hotel in Hamamatsu city, southwest of Tokyo, had tested positive for the coronavirus, a city official said. That’s the same hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying. Also, eight athletes from the Kenya women’s rugby team were classified as close contacts after a passenger on their flight to Tokyo tested positive for coronavirus. The Tokyo Games will be one of extreme caution, to the point that athletes will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

In other news, a Ugandan Olympic athlete has gone missing from their training camp in Japan. Teammates realized the athlete was absent around noon Friday when his saliva test sample was not delivered and they found his hotel room empty.

Also, adding to the pile of tennis stars who will be skipping the Olympics, Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Tokyo Summer Games. In this case, Federer is citing a knee injury.

Olympic Moment

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Carol Huynh from Hazelton, B.C. celebatres her gold medal victory over Chiharu Icho from Japan in the women's freestyle 48kg wrestling final at the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Saturday, August 16, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Aug. 16, 2008: Carol Huynh breaks Canada’s gold-medal drought

Just as Canadians were beginning to hit the panic button over the country’s nonexistent gold medals in the first eight days of the 2008 Beijing Games, Carol Huynh arrived on the scene. Her first of two career Olympic Games came four years after failing to qualify for the 2004 Athens Games, carrying on in preparation for Beijing. Huynh, competing in the 48-kilogram weight class, clawed her way to the final where she delivered a three-point takedown in the first round, scoring her the win against a competitor she’d never beaten before.

Standing atop the podium, the Hazelton, B.C.-born daughter of ethnic Chinese refugees from Vietnam cried as the Canadian anthem played, waving to her parents in the stands. After winning bronze four years later at the 2012 London Games, Huynh retired from competition but stayed in the sport as an ambassador. In 2013, she was elected chair of the United World Wrestling Athletes Commission, where she successfully advocated for wrestling to remain an Olympic sport after the IOC’s decision to eliminate it from future Olympic Games.

Is there a Canadian Olympic moment you can’t seem to forget? If you do, email us at audience@globeandmail.com and tell us why.