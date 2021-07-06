Tokyo Olympics Update: Why ‘resilience’ defines Canada’s track-and-field team

Welcome to The Globe’s new pop-up Olympic newsletter. As the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games approach, this newsletter is here to help you make sense of everything, from the ongoing qualifying period to the closing ceremonies.

‘Resilience’ is catchphrase for Canada’s Tokyo Olympic track-and-field team

Open this photo in gallery André De Grasse, of Canada, wins the men's 200m at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Annika Byrd/The Associated Press

The world No. 1-ranked decathlete Damian Warner trained in an unheated hockey arena all winter that was so cold some days he couldn’t feel his feet.

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu worked out in her home gym during a two-week quarantine after competing in the U.S.

André De Grasse had to train on a soccer field for weeks after his track in Florida closed for COVID-19 protocols.

The trio headlines a Canadian track-and-field team for the Tokyo Olympics that’s not just one of the most talented ever assembled, but perhaps also the toughest.

“The catchphrase for me is resilience, mental resilience,” said Simon Nathan, Athletics Canada’s high-performance director. “The Canadians have had it as tough as any other country in the world … in terms of restriction on travel, restriction on competitions, the just constant changes and uncertainty they’ve had to deal with. So I’m sure this will be an incredibly resilient team in Tokyo.”

The Tokyo Games are 18 days away. Here’s how Team Canada is looking:

Tokyo has the most infections in five weeks, a member of Serbia’s rowing team contracts COVID-19 and the debate of extending prevention measures as continues

Tokyo’s COVID-19 infections have risen to a five-week high of 716 on Saturday. Tokyo and three of its neighbouring prefectures are under a “quasi” state of emergency set to run through July 11. Japan may extend the measures by two weeks or more due to a recent uptick in infections but the surge comes just as Olympic organizers are debating whether to allow spectator to attend the Games, starting July 23.

And that’s just domestically. A member of Serbia’s rowing team also tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Japan on Sunday. That makes them the third infection confirmed in Olympic team members visiting Tokyo as two members of Uganda’s Olympic squad tested positive for the coronavirus in June. With the rest of the Serbian rowing team needing to spend two weeks in isolation, it will hamper its preparations before the Games as it will not be travelling to Nanto for its scheduled training camp.

Olympic moment

Open this photo in gallery Ben Johnson signals victory as he wins the men's 100 metres final to take the gold medal over American Carl Lewis, far right, at the Seoul Olympic Games. RON KUNTZ/AFP / Getty Images

Sept. 24, 1988: Ben Johnson wins gold. One drug test and 72 hours later, it’s gone.

The story of Ben Johnson’s failed drug test three days after winning the men’s 100 metres was more than a historical touchpoint, even for generations who weren’t alive to see it. It sparked an international conversation about the potentially pervasive culture of doping in athletics at the time.

At the 100-metre final, Johnson ran a world-record time of 9.79 seconds to beat rival Carl Lewis of the United States. Seventy-two hours later, doping authorities knocked on his door and left with his gold medal. Testing positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol, he eventually admitted to having used steroids previously – including in his 1987 world-record run – but argued, alongside his coach, that he only used it to stay competitive on the track. The scandal, one of the most memorable in track history, launched Canada’s Dubin Inquiry, a federal probe that heard hundreds of hours of testimony into the widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs in athletics. Exposing flaws in Canada’s drug-testing system – and an existential problem for clean sport – it led to an overhaul of Canada’s drug-testing and prevention practices.

