Tokyo Olympics

Track cyclist Kate O’Brien, judo athlete Priscilla Gagne capture Paralympic silver medals for Canada

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canadian judo athlete and silver medallist Priscilla Gagne stands on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, on Aug. 27.

THOMAS PETER/Reuters

Canadian athletes captured a pair of silver medals at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Track cyclist Kate O’Brien finished second in the women’s C4 500-metre time trial with a time of 35.439 seconds.

Kadeena Cox of Great Britain took gold with a time of 34.812 seconds.

O’Brien was making her Paralympic debut after competing in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

A life-threatening crash in 2017 left the 33-year-old Calgary native with a major head injury.

Judo athlete Priscilla Gagne won another silver medal for Canada in the women’s 52-kilogram category. Algeria’s Cherine Abdellaoui took gold.

Gagne, who has a visual impairment called retinitis pigmentosa, carried the Canadian flag at the opening ceremonies on Tuesday.

