Tropical storm to hit northeast Japan, could affect Olympic events

Ichinomiya, Japan
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Policemen stand near the Olympic Rings outside the Olympic stadium in a calmer moment of tropical storm Nepartak in Tokyo, Japan on July 27, 2021.

ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU/Reuters

A tropical storm heading toward northeastern Japan is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to the Tokyo region and has already affected some Olympic events.

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring stormy weather and high waves to northeastern Japan in advance of its landfall around midday Wednesday north of the capital region.

The tropical storm had winds of 72 kilometres per hour around midday Tuesday off Chiba on Japan’s central-eastern coast and is moving slowly north-northwest the agency said. It forecast the storm would maintain its current strength through the day but would weaken before making landfall around midday Wednesday near the city of Akita, about 570 kilometres northeast of Tokyo.

Storm and high wave warnings were issued for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

The tropical storm has affected some Olympic competitions, and some surfing events planned for Wednesday were moved to Tuesday.

