Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is running for a spot on the International Olympic Committee’s athletes’ commission.

All international athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes’ interests at the IOC table.

Canadian hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser was elected to the commission in 2014. Her eight-year term ends with Beijing’s Games.

Smith, a 34-year-old from Ottawa, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He was a member of Canada’s relay team that finished third in London only to be disqualified from a bronze medal because of a lane infraction.

Smith was a brakeman for Justin Kripps in 2018 and finished sixth in four-man bobsled in Pyeongchang.

The electrical engineer specializes in renewable technologies and is already on the IOC’s Sustainability and Legacy Commission.

He’s running on a platform of environmental sustainability and believes athletes can lead that charge.

“I want to help athletes lead the race to zero,” Smith said. “We can be players in the biggest comeback story the world has ever seen.”

“My world was shattered once. I can’t sit on the sidelines and allow that to happen again. Many athletes have asked me what they can do.

“I know how athletes can use their platforms as role models to help lead the massive change that is needed.”

Seyi chaired the Canadian Olympic Committee’s athletes’ commission from 2017 to 2020.

“One of my biggest goals is to help athletes around the globe amplify their voices so they can become more influential in the areas that matter to them most,” he said.