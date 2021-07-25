 Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympics

Tyler Mislawchuk finishes 15th, Matthew Sharpe 49th in Olympic triathlon

Tokyo, Japan
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Left to right, Jonathan Brownlee of Great Britain (54), Kenji Nener of Japan (30), Vincent Luis of France (7), Marten van Riel of Belgium (27), Henri Schoeman of South Africa (51), Tyler Mislawchuk of Canada (15), Vincent Luis of France (7), Jonas Schomburg of Germany (4) and Dmitry Polyanskiy of the Russian Olympic Committee (8) during the cycling leg of the men's individual triathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Canadians Tyler Mislawchuk and Matthew Sharpe finished 15th and 49th, respectively, in the men’s triathlon Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mislawchuk, from Oak Bluff, Man., also finished 15th at the Rio Games.

He had high hopes for the Tokyo Games after winning the test event in 1:49:51 two years ago.

Sharpe, 30, of Victoria, was making his Olympic debut.

Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., and Amelie Kretz of Blainville, Que., will race in the women’s triathlon Tuesday morning.

Canada will also compete in Saturday’s mixed relay race.

Mislawchuk was ninth coming out of the water in 17:50, just 11 seconds off the lead and moved up to as high as fifth in the cycling segment.

Sharpe was 17th after the swimming but gained ground in the first transition, moving up to second by the 30-kilometre mark of the bike race, just ahead of his countryman.

Both Canadians fell back into the pack at the second transition, however.

The individual triathlon races at the Summer Games include two laps in Tokyo Bay for a total of 1,500 metres, a 40-kilometre bike ride, and a 10-kilometre run.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

