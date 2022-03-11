Tyler Turner of Team Canada reacts in the men's banked slalom snowboard SB-LL1 during Day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park on March 11, 2022 in Beijing, China.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Canadian Tyler Turner earned a bronze medal in the men’s banked slalom SB-LL1 event at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Turner, of Campbell River, B.C., turned in a time of one minute 12.84 seconds.

China’s Wu Zhongwei and Dutch rider Chris Vos won gold and silver, respectively.

The SB-LL1 category is for snowboarders with moderately affected movement in the knees or legs, the absence of one leg above the knee or two legs below the knee.

The 33-year-old Turner earlier won gold in the men’s snowboard cross event at the Beijing Games.