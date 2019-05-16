 Skip to main content

Olympics WADA harassment report a whitewash, says cross-country skiing champion Beckie Scott

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

WADA harassment report a whitewash, says cross-country skiing champion Beckie Scott

Steve Keating
Montreal
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Beckie Scott speaks at a news conference following the World Anti-Doping Agency's first Global Athlete Forum in Calgary.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Olympic cross-country skiing champion Beckie Scott accused the World Anti-Doping (WADA) of whitewashing her complaints of harassment and intimidation, saying on Thursday she was “extremely disappointed” in an independent report.

WADA released a 58-page report on Wednesday along with an audio recording of an executive board meeting last September when Scott, chair of the body’s Athletes Commission, alleged she was harassed for objecting to Russia’s reinstatement after a doping ban.

The report produced by the law firm Covington and Burling LLP found that Scott had faced comments from WADA executive board members Francesco Ricci Bitti and Patrick Baumann that could have been viewed as harsh, disrespectful and aggressive but determined they did not reach the level of harassment.

Story continues below advertisement

Claims by WADA board member Edwin Moses that he was told to “shut up” at another meeting were also investigated by Covington and Burling LLP but could not be corroborated.

“Today, Beckie Scott and Edwin Moses expressed their extreme disappointment in the report released today by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) through their appointed law firm, Covington & Burling LLP, whitewashing complaints of harassment and intimidation,” Ben Chew, lawyer for Scott and Moses, said in a statement.

“WADA is supposed to be committed to the athletes and fair play,” Chew said. “Yet when Dr. Moses and Ms. Scott showed the courage to step forward and try to speak their truth in order to achieve reform, transparency and accountability, WADA made it impracticable.”

Scott and Moses did not co-operate with the investigation owing to concern over the manner in which it was conducted, noting that Covington and Burling LLP had previously been contracted to do work for WADA, creating a conflict of interest.

Despite Scott’s claims of a flawed report, WADA president Craig Reedie declared the case closed.

“Hopefully, this is the end of it,” Reedie told Reuters. “No bullying took place.

“It’s two investigations we have been involved in, they both produced the same result.

“It is a great regret for WADA that two of our heads of committees chose to threaten legal action against us, which forced us to take the proper legal responses. Let’s hope it is the end and we can move on.”

WADA opened its Foundation board meeting on Thursday with a report by lawyers from Covington and Burling LLP and Reedie declaring the matter closed.

A stone-faced Scott, sitting directly across from the Covington representatives, showed no expression as details of the investigation were explained.

Scott later gave her Athletes’ Commission report before leaving the meeting without commenting on the results of the investigation.

While Scott made no comment, WADA vice-president Linda Helleland, who also declined to participate in the investigation citing similar concerns of transparency, came to the Canadian’s support.

“The process itself and the way it has been dealt with is critical,” Helleland said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a situation where many members, if not all the public authorities members of the executive committee and Foundation board have very little information and knowledge of what has been going on.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter