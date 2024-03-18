Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres earned a 9-3 win over Jasmin Gibeau and Audrey Laplante to improve to 3-0 at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship Monday.

Walker and Muyres, Curling Canada’s top-ranked duo this season, started strong with seven points over the first four ends in the late afternoon draw.

Gibeau and Laplante (0-3) managed to get three back in the next two ends, but conceded after giving up another two points in the seventh.

Walker and Muyres represented Canada at the 2018 world championship and earned a bronze medal in Ostersund, Sweden.

Andrea Kelly and Tyler Tardi also moved to 3-0 with a 9-6 win over Chaelynn Kitz and Brayden Stewart (1-2).

Tardi was a mixed doubles semifinalist last year with teammate Rachel Homan, who is currently competing in the world women’s championship in Sydney, N.S.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, the 2019 national champions and world silver medallists, slipped to 2-1 after dropping a 7-3 decision to Jennifer Armstrong and Tyrel Griffith of Saint John, N.B., in the evening draw.

Colton and Kadriana Lott of Winnipeg Beach, Man., improved to 3-0 with a 12-4 win Monday night over Jean-Francois Charest and Veronique Bouchard of Chicoutimi, Que., who slipped to 2-1.

In another evening game of interest, defending champions Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, representing the Barrie Curling Club in Ontario, slipped to 1-2 with an 8-7 extra end defeat to Lauren Wasylkiw and Shane Konings of Unionville, Ont., who improved to 2-1. Wasylkiw and Konings scored a deuce in the eighth end to tie the game 7-7, and stole one in the ninth to win.