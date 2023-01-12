A World Cup snowboard cross event in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., has been postponed because of warm temperatures and lack of snow.

The “Bataille Royale,” scheduled for Feb. 4-5, was delayed to March 24-26 at the resort 50 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, Snowboard Canada said Thursday in a release.

“The decision to reschedule the event was made with the goal of providing the best possible snow conditions and course for the world’s top snowboard cross athletes,” Canada’s snowboarding federation said.

“The extra time will provide time for seasonal temperatures and snowfall to return as well as utilize snowmaking if needed, to build a unique new snowboard cross course that will showcase the talents of the competitors and provide an exciting race for the fans.”

The rescheduling makes Mont-Sainte-Anne the final World Cup of the snowboard cross season.

Eliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., was a double Olympic medalist in snowboard cross last year in Beijing winning men’s silver and mixed-team bronze with teammate Meryeta O’Dine of Prince George, B.C.

Grondin ranks seventh this season in men’s World Cup races.