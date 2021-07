Watching the Games: Tuesday

Open this photo in gallery Chile's Daniela Zamora fights for the ball with Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 24, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press

CBC Television

Midnight — Olympic Games Overnight (events TBD)

6 a.m. — Olympic Games Morning (events TBD)

7 p.m. — Olympic Games Primetime (events TBD)

CBC Streaming

Midnight — Softball - Bronze medal game

12:30 a.m. — 3x3 Basketball – Preliminary Round - Day 4 Session 1

1 a.m. — Canoe Slalom – Women’s Kayak Final

2 a.m. — Diving – Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

2 a.m. — Mountain Bike – Women’s Cross-country

2 a.m. — Beach Volleyball – Preliminary Round - Day 4 Session 2

2:15 a.m. — Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

2:50 a.m. — Weightlifting – Women’s 59kg: Group A

3 a.m. — Archery – Men’s and Women’s Preliminary – Day 4 Session 2

3:30 a.m. — Rugby Sevens – Men’s Quarter-finals

4 a.m. — Boxing – Preliminary Round – Day 4 Session 2

4 a.m. — Judo – Men’s -81kg and Women’s -63kg Final

4 a.m. — 3x3 Basketball – Preliminary Round – Day 4 Session 2

4 a.m. — Equestrian – Dressage Team Grand Prix Special

5:30 a.m. — Fencing – Women’s Epee Team Gold Medal Bout

6 a.m. — Swimming – Men’s & Women’s Preliminary - Day 4

6 a.m. — Taekwondo – Women +67kg Gold Medal Contest and Men +80kg Gold Medal Contest

6:45 a.m. — Artistic Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final

6:50 a.m. — Weightlifting – Women’s 64kg: Group A

7 a.m. — Beach Volleyball – Men’s and Women’s Preliminary - Day 4 Session 3

7 a.m. — Women’s Soccer – Canada vs Britain - Preliminary Round

7 a.m. — Softball – Gold medal game

7:30 a.m. — 3x3 Basketball – Men’s & Women’s Quarter-finals

7:45 a.m. — Men’s Field Hockey – Netherlands vs Canada – Preliminary Round

7 p.m. — Surfing – Women’s and Men’s Gold Medal Match

7:30 p.m. — Rowing – Finals: Women’s and Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s and Men’s Fours

8 p.m. — Beach Volleyball – Preliminary – Day 5 Session 1

8 p.m. — Rugby Sevens – Women’s Semi-final

8 p.m. — Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarter-final

8 p.m. — Men’s Volleyball – Canada vs Iran – Preliminary Round

8:30 p.m. — Archery – Preliminary Round – Day 5 Session 1

9 p.m. — Sailing – W/M Preliminary Day 5

9 p.m. — Table Tennis – Singles Quarter-finals - Session 1

9:30 p.m. — Swimming – Finals – Day 5

10 p.m. — Tennis – W/M Preliminary Round – Day 5

10 p.m. — Boxing – W/M Preliminary Round – Day 5 Session 1

11:30 p.m. — Cycling Road – Women’s Individual Time Trial

11:50 p.m. — Canoe Slalom – Women’s Canoe and Men’s Kayak – Preliminary

Rogers Sportsnet

Midnight — Olympic coverage block, events TBD (Sportsnet, Sportsnet One)

6 a.m. — Olympic coverage block, events TBD (Sportsnet, Sportsnet One)

7 p.m. — Olympic coverage block, events TBD (Sportsnet, Sportsnet One)

TSN

6:30 a.m. — Olympic coverage block (events TBD) (TSN2, TSN4 )

3:00 p.m. — Olympic daytime encore (events TBD) (TSN1, TSN5)

7:25 p.m. — Olympic coverage block (events TBD) (TSN2)

7:55 p.m. — Olympic coverage block (events TBD) (TSN1, TSN3)

