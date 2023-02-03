Olympic gold medallist Derek Parra, now the senior director of sport at the Utah Olympic Oval, poses for a photograph on Jan. 27. Salt Lake City is bidding for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics, and is considered a front-runner.Nathan VanderKlippe/The Canadian Press

There is a spot near the centre of the Utah Olympic Oval, on the carpet just behind the “I” in “The Fastest Ice on Earth” lettering laid below the ice. It was roughly here in 2002 that speedskater Derek Parra draped himself in the U.S. flag that had stood outside his grandfather’s porch until he died of cancer shortly before the Salt Lake City Winter Games.

The flag “was tattered, a little worn over the years,” Parra recalls. But “that was my flag that I took on my victory lap.” Watching from the stands was Parra’s father, there for the first time to see his son compete, only to witness him set a world record and take gold in the 1,500 metres.

“I remember stepping on the ice, where that coach is standing,” Parra says nearly 21 years later, pointing to Matt Kooreman, the long-track program director for the men’s U.S. speedskating team, who is presiding over a fast-paced practice.

Some Olympics breathe their last at the closing ceremony. In Utah, they may never end.

Salt Lake City is bidding for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics, and has been considered a front-runner, especially after the province of British Columbia said it will not support an Indigenous-led bid for another Games in the province.

But the city is also a likely contender for another hosting prize now being dangled by the International Olympic Committee, a permanent roster of host cities that could dispatch with some of the profligate overspending and authoritarian gamesmanship that has plagued the Olympic selection process. Late last year, IOC president Thomas Bach described his aim to “establish a sound rotation system” for future Winter Games.

“Right now we’re just bidding for one Games, period. That’s all we’re doing,” said Fraser Bullock, who is president of the local bid committee. “But we love the idea” of joining a Winter Olympics rotation, he said, adding: “strategically, it is absolutely needed.”

The IOC has provided few details about what a rotation would look like – not how many cities it would like to include, nor whether it will look favourably on multicountry hosts, such as soccer’s 2026 World Cup. National Olympic committees, too, would likely play a major role in deciding which city to put forward for a rotation spot.

But in many ways, Salt Lake City has already demonstrated the value of becoming a permanent Olympic city.

Its rinks, ski hills and sliding tracks remain in such good shape that its bid for the 2030 or 2034 Games involves no new construction of competition venues. The Utah Olympic Park ski jumps remain in use, unlike those in Calgary, where the sliding track has also been shuttered. The Salt Lake City Olympic oval would require some upgrades for a new Games – new timing equipment, a video board, expanded locker room space – but that’s unlikely to cost more than a few million dollars. The University of Utah even has thousands of beds in student housing ready to serve as the athletes’ village.

Any city that looks to multiple Olympics will have to weigh the potential benefits against local sentiment, particularly as host committees have struggled to generate enthusiasm for the enormous costs and disruption that can come with the Games.

But Salt Lake City may be unique in its Olympic fervour. Its audience ratings for Summer and Winter Games consistently ranks No. 1 among U.S. television markets. Where other cities have taken an increasingly dim view of holding an expensive and disruptive exercise in international athletics and vanity, one poll last summer found 79 per cent of Utahns support bringing back the Olympics.

A local policy institute has projected that a 2030 or 2034 Olympics, with a US$2.2-billion price tag, would deliver US$3.9-billion in economic activity. Organizers say repeat hosting offers the chance for regular renewal.

“This makes all the sense in the world,” said Vicki Varela, Utah’s state director of tourism. She led the 1989 Olympic referendum campaign whose success paved the way for the 2002 Games.

“Our promise then was that we were going to turn this area into a Winter Olympic mecca, including opening up all these recreational opportunities to our children. And we’ve done exactly that,” she said.

The IOC has said it also hopes to make the Olympics more sustainable, an argument in favour of limiting construction of new venues and pursuing other forms of urban improvement.

Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City’s left-leaning mayor, has committed to securing net-renewable electricity for all local users by 2030, a goal that “resonates nicely with the International Olympic Committee’s focus on sustainability,” she said.

“But we also have the 2002 Games to thank for some of our progress,” she said, pointing to the light-rail system the city built ahead of the Olympics.

“Even those who are new to the state know that the Games are a benefit, because they experience the benefits of that – of the infrastructure, but also the culture of sports in their daily lives,” Mendenhall said.

More than a third of the U.S. Olympic team at the Beijing Games last year were born in Utah, attended school in the state or live and train there. Westminster College, a private liberal arts school in Salt Lake City, now counts 50 Olympians among its alumni. The resort town of Park City holds a return-home parade after each Olympics, and invites competitors from each of the roughly 30 countries who train in the state.

Those athletes have profited from a 2002 Games surplus that organizers turned into an endowment with sufficient funding to subsidize operation of Olympic venues until 2030 or so.

Give a city the ability to hold multiple Olympics, and the financial math can get even better.

With an “expectation of having repeat business, repeat opportunities, the investment becomes less about an event and more about a sustainable experience,” said Dan Glasser, chief executive of the National Ability Center, a training grounds for elite athletes with disabilities.

“The Olympics present an opportunity for refresh and reinvestment,” he said.

Many point to the Kearns neighbourhood where the Olympic oval is located. Known as a rough part of town, it has since 2002 seen declines in crime and better school outcomes for local students.

The oval is busy every day from the early hours of the morning until midnight. Sometimes, “it’s a three-ring circus,” said Parra, who is now senior director of sport at the oval. An eight-lane track next to the ice holds high school competitions, with starting guns cracking as elementary-age figure skaters practise on one of two inner hockey-sized ice sheets. On weekends, people still come to help out wearing the volunteer jackets they were assigned for the 2002 Games.

“The Games have done a great thing to bring people here,” Parra said. The question is, “how can we sustain that?”

An Olympic rotation might offer a solution. “When you talk about what it does to a community – to have this every 20 years would be amazing.”