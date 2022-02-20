Fireworks in the shape of the Olympic Rings light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, marking the end of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images

Isabelle Weidemann carried the Canadian flag into Beijing’s National Stadium on Sunday, as the second Olympic Games of the COVID-19 pandemic era officially came to a close.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach officially declared the end of the Beijing Olympics, thanking China for staging the Games in a “safe way.”

Bach and Chinese President Xi Jinping stood together as Beijing handed off to Milan-Cortina, site of the 2026 Winter Games. Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star kicked off a notably western-flavoured show with Chinese characteristics as dancers with tiny, fiery snowflakes glided across the stadium in a ceremony that, like the opening, was headed by Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

“We welcome China as a winter sport country,” Bach said, closing the Games. He called their organization “extraordinary” and credited the Chinese and their organizing committee for serving them up “in such an excellent way and a safe way.”

Earlier, Weidemann’s teammates — 220 of them to be exact — representing an array of sports followed her into the stadium as the closing ceremony got underway.

Weidemann, who won gold in the women’s team pursuit, silver in the 5,000-metre race and bronze in the 3,000 metres, performed the duties as Canada’s flag-bearer after the country’s 26-medal performance in China.

But each Canadian athlete sporting head-to-toe “winter white” attire who joined the 26-year-old from Ottawa draped their own versions of the Maple Leaf over their shoulders, tied it around their necks like capes or waved it proudly in their hands.

The Canadian Olympic team posted “BYOF” to Twitter — “bring your own flag” — along with a picture of some of the athletes.

The masked Canadians, who wore red at the opening ceremony Feb. 4, also took selfies, recorded videos and danced amidst a throng of fellow Olympians on the floor of the massive venue nicknamed the “Bird’s Nest” for its unique outer structure.

Figure skater Eric Radford hoisted partner Vanessa James into the air with one arm in a unique moment during the athlete march on a cool, clear night in the Chinese capital.

Canada finished fourth in the overall medal race in China behind Norway’s 37, the Russian Olympic Committee’s 32 and Germany’s 27. The United States was fifth with 25.

Norway also led with 16 gold medals, while Canada was 11th with four podium-topping performances.

Canada won 29 medals — including 11 golds — to finish third over all at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Beijing National Stadium hosted the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The extinguishing of the Olympic flame in Beijing marked the end of the most locked-down Games in history.

It was the second pandemic Olympics in the more than two years since the coronavirus first emerged in China.

The movements of athletes, media and workers were heavily restricted and everyone wore masks and took daily COVID tests. There were only 463 positive COVID tests reported among thousands of people who came to Beijing for the Games.

Internationally, many denounced the IOC for holding the Olympics in concert with a Chinese government accused of human-rights violations. Several western governments, including Canada’s, boycotted by not sending any official delegations, though they sent athletes. China denied such allegations.

Attention now turns to 2024 in Paris, where officials hope for a COVID-free and scandal-free Summer Games.

Flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada walks in the Athletes parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.James Chance/Getty Images 6 of 34

Members of Team Canada make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during closing ceremony on day 16 of the Winter Olympics.David Ramos/Getty Images 10 of 34

Members of Team Canada celebrate and take photos during the closing ceremony.David Ramos/Getty Images 11 of 34

An Olympic official holds a mask required sign in the stands during the closing ceremony.KIM HONG-JI/Reuters 13 of 34

Women's cross-country skiing 30km mass start silver medallist USA's Jessie Diggins (L), gold medallist Norway's Therese Johaug (C) and bronze medallist Finland's Kerttu Niskanen (R) on the podium.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 34

Men's cross-country skiing 50km mass start free gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov of Team ROC (C), silver medallist Ivan Yakimushkin of Team ROC (L) and bronze medallist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Team Norway (R).Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images 15 of 34

Olympic volunteers are presented with gifts by Martin Fourcade of Team France as recognition for their efforts during the closing ceremony.James Chance 19 of 34

Volunteers react after being presented with a gift during the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony.Catherine Ivill/Getty Images 20 of 34

Residents watch the live broadcast of the closing ceremony of the Beijing winter Olympics in a mall in Wuhan, Hubei, China.Getty Images/Getty Images 22 of 34

Children representing Milan and Cortina hug a globe as part of the handover ceremony during the closing ceremony.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 23 of 34

Children sing the Greece national anthem during the closing ceremony at the National Stadium in Beijing.KIM HONG-JI/Reuters 26 of 34

Children sing as the Olympic flag is lowered during the closing ceremony.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 34

The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, and the Mayor of Cortina, Gianpietro Ghedina (R) wave the Olympic flag as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (L) watches.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 28 of 34

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach gives a speech officially closing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 20, 2022.Catherine Ivill/Getty Images 29 of 34

Fireworks in the shape of the Olympic Rings light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, marking the end of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images 34 of 34

During the ceremony, Bach praised Beijing’s organizers and made a call for unity as well as universal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“You embraced each other, even if your countries are divided by conflict,” he said. “The unifying power of the Olympic Games is stronger than the forces that want to divide us: You give peace a chance.”

Bach was seated next to Xi during the opening ceremony, with space between them.

On one side of the stadium, which was roughly half-full, red Chinese lanterns projected a glow as Olympic athletes entered en masse to Ode to Joy, dancing and taking selfies.

The Chinese team drew cheers that grew louder when San Francisco-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two golds and a silver for China, was shown on-screen.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, joined in the applause and Xi was later shown looking through binoculars at the spectacle of athletes walking across the illuminated LED-screen floor of the vast stadium.

China’s President Xi Jinping is seen during the closing ceremony.KIM HONG-JI/Reuters

Bing Dwen Dwen the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics skates during the exhibition gala on Feb. 20.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters

