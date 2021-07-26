World champion judoka Jessica Klimkait advances to semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics

Open this photo in gallery Jessica Klimkait of Canada in action against Ivelina Ilieva of Bulgaria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on July 26, 2021. ANNEGRET HILSE/Reuters

Canadian judoka Jessica Klimkait advanced to the semi-finals in the women’s under-57 kilogram category Monday at the Tokyo Games.

Klimkait, the reigning world champion from Whitby, Ont., defeated Poland’s Julia Kowalczyk at the Nippon Budokan.

The quarter-final victory, her second straight win via ippon, came after she beat Bulgaria’s Ivelina Ilieva in the round of 16 earlier in the day. Klimkait will next face Sarah Leonie Cysique of France.

Semi-final winners will meet for gold in the evening session. Semi-final losers will face repechage winners for bronze.

In the men’s under-73 kilogram category, Arthur Margelidon of Montreal defeated Kazakhstan’s Zhansay Smagulov by ippon in the round of 16.

Margelidon, who earlier defeated Saudi Arabia’s Sulaiman Hamad by waza-ari, will face Georgia’s Lasha Shavdatuashvili in the quarter-finals.

