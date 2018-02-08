Canada defeats China, improves to 2-1 in Olympic mixed doubles curling

Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes improved to 2-1 in the inaugural Olympic mixed doubles curling competition on Friday morning with a 10-4 win against China's Rui Wang and Dexin Ba.

Canada opened with three in the first for an early lead. China (1-2) responded with a deuce in the second only for Canada to come back with four in the third to make it 7-2.

After trading singles, the Canadians added two in the seventh to put the draw out of reach.

The Canadians will play Finland (0-3) later Friday.

Morris and Lawes earned a hard-fought 6-4 win over Matt and Becca Hamilton of the United States in Thursday's evening draw after dropping their opener 9-6 to Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten.

Traditional men's and women's curling has been at the Olympics since 1998, but mixed doubles – a faster and sometimes seemingly more chaotic incarnation of the sport – is making its debut at the 2018 Winter Games.

Each team is comprised of one male and one female, with six stones to play instead of the usual eight. Games are eight ends instead of 10.

Morris won Olympic gold in 2010 playing third for Kevin Martin, while Lawes topped the podium in 2014 as vice for Jennifer Jones.

Eight teams are taking part in mixed curling at the Olympics, with the top-4 qualifying for the medal round.

Canada has made the mixed doubles podium just twice at the world championships, grabbing a silver in 2017 and a bronze in 2009.

