Defeat by Sweden marks Canada first men’s curling loss at Pyeongchang Games round robin

A series of rough ends proved costly as Canada's men's curling team suffered its first loss at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Sweden's Niklas Edin scored a deuce in both the fifth and sixth ends to defeat Kevin Koe 5-2 on Saturday.

Koe says that his team "had one bad end and it cost us."

"If we played a better sixth end, we'd still be in control regardless of how he's (Edin) playing," Koe said. "If I made my shot in the eighth end, we're tied up after eight (ends). He needed to play like that to keep them in the game, and he did, and unfortunately for us we just had too many misses in the second half of the game."

Koe's Calgary foursome scored two in the second end for their only points of the match.

Edin finished the game by curling 99 per cent as the Swedes improved to 5-0 and sit alone atop the men's standings.

"It was a bit of a struggle. I thought we had a really good first five ends but struggled a bit in the sixth, seventh and eighth and really, that's the difference," Canadian vice-skip Marc Kennedy said. "They're a terrific team and you can't give them an advantage like that. We did, and unfortunately we couldn't come back.

"But that's OK, we'd rather lose now than later in the week so all good."

Edin's team stole another in the eighth and held Canada scoreless down the stretch.

Canada (4-1) is second in the standings, Switzerland is third at 3-2 while the United States and Japan are next at 2-2.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs.

Koe, Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert are trying to bring a men's Olympic curling title back to Canada for a fourth straight Games.

The Canadians return to action Sunday against Switzerland.