Canada’s Dufour-Lapointe wins silver in women’s moguls

Justine Dufour-Lapointe just missed making Olympic history, but a confident run still gave her the silver medal in women's moguls at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Skiing third in the six-athlete super final, Dufour-Lapointe plowed through the falling snow at Phoenix Park and scored 78.56 on a fast and aggressive run.

Her hopes of becoming the first woman to defend an Olympic moguls title were dashed when the next skier, France's Perrine Laffont , bumped her out of top spot with a score of 78.65. But Dufour-Lapointe's mark held up through the final two skiers to give Canada its fourth medal, and third silver, of the day.

Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva, competing with a broken hand, took bronze with 77.40.

Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., skied last in the super final after qualifying in top spot. But she lost control after the first jump and was disqualified.

Dufour-Lapointe, from Montreal, won gold four years ago in Sochi, Russia, with sister Chloe finishing second.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe finished 17th Sunday, ending early any hopes of a family reunion on the podium.

Only Canada's Alex Bilodeau has defended an Olympic moguls title, winning the men's event in 2010 and 2014.