 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canada’s Duhamel and Radford third in pairs figure skating after short program

Canada’s Duhamel and Radford third in pairs figure skating after short program

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Canada's Eric Radford compete in the pair skating short program at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 14, 2018.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA
The Canadian Press

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are third in the pairs figure skating after the short program at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The three-time world champions, who will retire after the Olympics, scored 76.82 points for their skate to April Meservy's cover of U2's hit song "With or Without You."

Meservy, an American singer/songwriter, was in Gangneung Ice Arena to watch the performance.

Story continues below advertisement

China's reigning world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong scored 82.39 points for the flawless skate to Canadian k.d. lang's version of "Hallelujah."

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, representing Olympic Athletes from Russia were the last team to go, bumping Duhamel and Radford down to third with an 81.68-point performance.

Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot were fourth with 76.59 points.

The 31-year-old Duhamel, and Radford, 33, were skating just three days after their free skate helped Canada capture gold in the team event.

Canada's other pairs duos also qualified for the free skate.

Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau were 12th with 67.52 points. Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were 13th with 65.68.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.