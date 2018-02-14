Canada’s Duhamel and Radford third in pairs figure skating after short program

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are third in the pairs figure skating after the short program at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The three-time world champions, who will retire after the Olympics, scored 76.82 points for their skate to April Meservy's cover of U2's hit song "With or Without You."

Meservy, an American singer/songwriter, was in Gangneung Ice Arena to watch the performance.

Story continues below advertisement

China's reigning world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong scored 82.39 points for the flawless skate to Canadian k.d. lang's version of "Hallelujah."

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, representing Olympic Athletes from Russia were the last team to go, bumping Duhamel and Radford down to third with an 81.68-point performance.

Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot were fourth with 76.59 points.

The 31-year-old Duhamel, and Radford, 33, were skating just three days after their free skate helped Canada capture gold in the team event.

Canada's other pairs duos also qualified for the free skate.

Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau were 12th with 67.52 points. Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were 13th with 65.68.