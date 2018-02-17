 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canada’s Kevin Koe drops second straight game in Olympics curling with loss to Switzerland

PYEONGCHANG 2018

Canada’s Kevin Koe drops second straight game in Olympics curling with loss to Switzerland

Canada's skip Kevin Koe throws a stone during a men's curling match against at Switzerland the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of
The Canadian Press

Canadian curler Kevin Koe fell to 4-2 at the Winter Olympics on Sunday after an 8-6 loss to Switzerland.

It was the Calgary skip's second straight defeat in the tournament after a 5-2 loss to Sweden on Saturday.

Benoit Schwarz, Switzerland's vice skip who throws fourth, scored four points in the opening end for a commanding early lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Although Koe came back with a deuce in the second end, the Swiss kept adding to their lead with the Canadians unable to gain any ground.

Canada and Switzerland are tied for second in the standings.

Sweden is first at 5-0 while Japan is 3-2. The top four teams move on to the semifinals.

The Canadian men face the United States on Monday.

Canada's women's team, skipped by Ottawa's Rachel Homan, also play Switzerland on Sunday.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.