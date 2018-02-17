Canada’s Kevin Koe drops second straight game in Olympics curling with loss to Switzerland

Canadian curler Kevin Koe fell to 4-2 at the Winter Olympics on Sunday after an 8-6 loss to Switzerland.

It was the Calgary skip's second straight defeat in the tournament after a 5-2 loss to Sweden on Saturday.

Benoit Schwarz, Switzerland's vice skip who throws fourth, scored four points in the opening end for a commanding early lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Although Koe came back with a deuce in the second end, the Swiss kept adding to their lead with the Canadians unable to gain any ground.

Canada and Switzerland are tied for second in the standings.

Sweden is first at 5-0 while Japan is 3-2. The top four teams move on to the semifinals.

The Canadian men face the United States on Monday.

Canada's women's team, skipped by Ottawa's Rachel Homan, also play Switzerland on Sunday.