Canada’s Kim Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000-metre short track

Kim Boutin celebrates after winning silver in the women's 1000-metre short-track speed skating at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

GANGNEUNG, South Korea
The Canadian Press

Canada's Kim Boutin has won the silver medal in the women's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

It's Boutin's third medal at the 2018 Games. She also claimed bronze in the women's 500 and 1,500.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., raced to a medal in a time of in one minute 29.956 second an impressive five-skater field that included world record holder Shim Sukhee of South Korea.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won gold, while Arianna Fontana of Italy took bronze.

Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., was eliminated in the quarterfinals, ending her bid to pick up an Olympic medal for a third straight Games.

Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was eliminated in the semifinals.

