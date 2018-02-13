Canada’s Marianne St-Gelais penalized, fails to advance in 500m

Canada's Marianne St-Gelais failed to make it out of the quarterfinal stage of the women's 500-metre short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Olympics after receiving a penalty for impeding.

St-Gelais made contact with Yara Van Kerkhof of the Netherlands while trying to jockey for position.

The 27-year-old from Saint-Felicien, Que., was a medal threat for the Canadians after winning silver in the distance during last year's ISU world championships.

St-Gelais also took silver in the 500 during the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The three-time Olympic medallist has earned silver in the 3,000-metre relay in each of the previous two Olympics.