Canada’s Marianne St-Gelais penalized, fails to advance in 500m

Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands collides with Marianne St Gelais of Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Julie Jacobson/AP

GANGNEUNG, South Korea
The Canadian Press

Canada's Marianne St-Gelais failed to make it out of the quarterfinal stage of the women's 500-metre short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Olympics after receiving a penalty for impeding.

St-Gelais made contact with Yara Van Kerkhof of the Netherlands while trying to jockey for position.

The 27-year-old from Saint-Felicien, Que., was a medal threat for the Canadians after winning silver in the distance during last year's ISU world championships.

St-Gelais also took silver in the 500 during the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The three-time Olympic medallist has earned silver in the 3,000-metre relay in each of the previous two Olympics.

