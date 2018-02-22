 Skip to main content

Canada wins bronze in men’s short-track 5,000-metre relay

GANGNEUNG, South Korea
The Canadian Press

Canada's short-track speedskating team has captured bronze in the men's 5,000-metre relay final at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The Canadian team of Samuel Girard, Charles Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer and Pascal Dion crossed the finish line in six minutes 32.282 seconds.

Hungary won gold in an Olympic record while China took silver.

Girard, who is making his Olympic debut, just missed out on a medal earlier in the day, finishing fourth in the 500 final. He won gold in the 1,000 earlier in the Games.

