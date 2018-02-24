Canadian skiier Alex Harvey finishes fourth in 50km mass start

Canada's Alex Harvey finished six seconds shy of the podium in the men's 50-kilometre cross-country ski race at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Saturday.

Harvey, from Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., crossed the line in two hours 11 minutes 5.7 seconds.

Iivo Niskanen of Finland won gold in 2:08:22.1. Alexander Bolshunov and Andrey Larkov, both representing Russia, finished second and third respectively. Larkov's time was 2:10:59.6.

The 29-year-old Harvey is the reigning world champion in the 50-kilometre race.

Harvey, a three-time Olympian, has never won a medal at the Games. He finished seventh in the 15-km freestyle event earlier in Pyeongchang.