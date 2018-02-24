 Skip to main content

Canadian skiier Alex Harvey finishes fourth in 50km mass start

Canada's Alex Harvey competes during the men's 50km cross country mass start classic at the Alpensia cross country ski centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

The Canadian Press

Canada's Alex Harvey finished six seconds shy of the podium in the men's 50-kilometre cross-country ski race at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Saturday.

Harvey, from Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., crossed the line in two hours 11 minutes 5.7 seconds.

Iivo Niskanen of Finland won gold in 2:08:22.1. Alexander Bolshunov and Andrey Larkov, both representing Russia, finished second and third respectively. Larkov's time was 2:10:59.6.

The 29-year-old Harvey is the reigning world champion in the 50-kilometre race.

Harvey, a three-time Olympian, has never won a medal at the Games. He finished seventh in the 15-km freestyle event earlier in Pyeongchang.

