Canadians McMorris, Parrot, Toutant qualify for men’s big air final

Canadian Mark McMorris jumps during the men's big air snowboard qualification competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 21, 2018.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

The Canadian Press

Regina's Mark McMorris was one of three Canadian snowboarders to qualify for the men's big air final on Wednesday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

McMorris was third in the second heat, scoring a 95.75 on his second run to qualify for Saturday's final.

Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., was the top qualifier in the first heat with a 92.50 run.

Sebastien Toutant of L'Assomption, Que., also advanced with his 91.00-point performance.

McMorris is less than a year removed from a catastrophic backcountry snowboarding accident. He has already earned a bronze in men's slopestyle at these Games behind Parrot, who took silver.

Each snowboarder had two big air jumps on Wednesday, with the best score determining if they make the final.

The top six performers from each 18-man heat advanced.

Snowboarder Mark McMorris says he’s less stressed about competition after a crash left him with life-threatening injuries last March. McMorris captured bronze in Olympic slopestyle on Sunday, while teammate Max Parrot won silver. The Canadian Press
