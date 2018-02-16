Czech skier Ester Ledecka takes shock super-G gold as Lindsey Vonn falls out of contention

Ester Ledecka shocked the Alpine skiing world by winning the women's super-G with a blistering run in bib number 26 to upset the race favourites and deliver the Czech Republic its first gold medal in the sport.

The 22-year-old, who will also compete in the parallel giant slalom snowboarding, looked like she could barely believe it herself after she tore up the bottom of the course to clock one minute 21.11 seconds.

That was enough to knock Anna Veith out of the gold medal position by one hundredth of a second and deny the Austrian the chance to become first woman to win back-to-back titles in the Olympic super-G.

"Surprised, completely, so is everyone, I think," said Italian Federica Brignone of Italy, who took bronze in the giant slalom on Friday and finished sixth in the super-G.

"She knows how to go fast when it's straight. She's great when it's straight and it's easy and not many turns."

Veith's time of 1.21.12 was enough for silver, while Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather claimed bronze in 1:21.22 after she had earlier edged Swiss Lara Gut off the top of the timesheets by the slenderest of margins in a thrilling race.

With the top contenders all going out in the top 15 positions, bib number 26 is the start position for a racer with only the slimmest chance of getting near the podium.

American Lindsey Vonn, who went out first but made a mistake before the final jump and finished sixth, was stunned along with the rest of her rivals.

"It's definitely shocking. In the Olympics a lot of weird things happen," she said.

The 33-year-old has won a record four overall World Cup titles. Her Olympic medal haul is more modest, though, having missed the 2014 Sochi Games with a knee injury.

She is due to race the downhill on Wednesday, and the Alpine Combined on Friday.