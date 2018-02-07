Five things to watch for on Day 1 of Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially get underway Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and some of Canada's brightest medal hopefuls will be in action on Day 1. Here's a look at five things to watch out for on the Games' opening day:

LET THE GAMES BEGIN

Representatives of Canada's 225-strong complement of athletes will march through Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony. Canada's contingent will be led by flag-bearers Tessa Virtue of London, Ont., and Scott Moir of Idlerton, Ont. The ice dance stars were gold medallists in 2010 and silver medallists in 2014, and are expected to reach the podium again in South Korea.

Story continues below advertisement

DOUBLE DOUBLE

The second day of mixed doubles curling round robin action will see Canada throw stones in a pair of games. The team of John Morris of Canmore, Alta., and Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes will go head-to-head with China in a morning draw before taking on Finland in the afternoon. Mixed doubles curling is making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, but Morris and Lawes are looking for their second Olympic gold medals. Morris helped Kevin Martin's men's foursome win gold in 2010, while Lawes was part of Jennifer Jones's championship team in 2014.

KING OF THE HILLS

The only thing missing from Mikael Kingsbury's impressive trophy case is an Olympic gold medal, and the freestyle skiing superstar from Deux-Montagnes, Que., wants to remedy that in Pyeongchang. Kingsbury, who finished second to teammate Alex Bilodeau at the 2014 Games, leads Canada's moguls skiers when the first round of qualification in the men's and women's events gets underway Friday. On the women's side, Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe is in the mix to defend the gold medal she won in 2014.

STARS ON ICE

Canada's figure skaters are gold-medal threats in the team event after taking silver when the discipline debuted in 2014. Three-time world champion Patrick Chan will get the ball rolling for Canada when he skates in the men's team short program Friday, while two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel of Lively, Ont., and Eric Radford of Balmertown, Ont., follow later in the pairs short program. The deep Canadian team includes Virtue and Moir in ice dance and Kaetlyn Osmond of Marystown, N.L., and Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., in the women's skate.

BACK TO THE TRACK

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Four-time Olympian Sam Edney gets back to the business of winning a luge medal for Canada as training for the men's competition continues. It's been a roller-coaster leadup to the Games for Edney and his teammates. The Canadians finished fourth in the relay event in 2014, but appeared to get an upgrade to bronze after two members of Russia's team were stripped of their Sochi results by the International Olympic Committee for doping. But the Court of Arbitration for Sport recently overturned the punishment of the Russian lugers, citing insufficient evidence. In a press conference Monday, Edney called for more action in the battle for clean sport.