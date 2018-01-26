After suffering through a lot of pompous finger wagging from the International Olympic Committee, Russia announced this week it would send 169 athletes to Pyeongchang. That's on par with the 177 it sent to Vancouver.

For a team that has been banned from the Olympics, it seems an oddly robust contingent.

Perhaps the Russians have been cowed in other ways after being put in the global timeout corner?

Here's Vitaly Mutko, the Russian sports czar alleged to have overseen that country's state-sponsored doping program:

"I look at the ruling on myself and … I don't understand it. I'm being accused of being a minister who did not ensure quality anti-doping at the Olympics. But I wasn't supposed to do that. It's their work, understand?" Mutko said this week. "They didn't control a damn thing – excuse me – and what, should we answer for that?"

Well, this is some fine logic – "Your honour, while it may be true that I robbed the bank, it's important to note the bank failed in its responsibility to stop me from robbing it. I'm not sure why that's my fault." The only word for it is shameless.

In the West, we've learned over the past couple of years what most other people in the world have understood forever and a day. That for the very powerful, there is a place beyond shame. If you are willing to go there, nothing can touch you.

In sanctioning Russia, IOC president Thomas Bach did not say "ban," though most headlines included that word. He said "suspended," and only in reference to the Russian Olympic Committee, who are the suits who run the operation rather than the athletes who populate it. That was a crucial dodge.

Thus, the only force in the punishment was its capacity to humiliate.

The Russians would lose the right to parade their flag. They could not call themselves "Russia." They couldn't wear their own colours. This was very like the ritual demotion of a military officer, as he has his epaulets cut off in front of his peers.

It would've worked in Canada or the United States – places that have no monoculture or sense of historic grievance, and take enormous pleasure in punching themselves in the face. As happened post-Ben Johnson, there would have been a masochistic reckoning here.

But what if being shown up by the world doesn't bother you? What if being branded a pariah suits your contrary nature? In that case, hard discipline becomes a crucible. It's inverted into a source of strength.

That's what the IOC gave Russia – a chance to prove its mettle. Not on a field of play, but in the streets. Just showing up to Pyeongchang is a chance for the Kremlin to thumb its nose at the world.

In fairness, its representatives may be hard to spot in their "Olympic Athlete of Russia" rather than "Russia" outfits. Because, as Magritte demonstrated, if I tell you something is not the thing it appears to be, then it isn't.

What happens the first time a Russian-who-is-not-Russian wins a gold?

Since they will not play the Russian anthem, and since the athlete standing atop the podium will be wearing a uniform whose "wordmark fonts" are, by IOC rule, "in English and as generic as possible," and since the victory will not be registered in the official tally as won by Russia, no one will think Russia has won.

Does that sound right to you? Great, I have a job I think you're going to love. It involves some time travel. You'll be working in the Stasi in the 1960s "correcting" records.

While the rest of us are working hard to convince ourselves that Russia is not at the Olympics, 169 Russians will be standing right there, on television, at the Olympics, being Russian. Who's the fool in that instance?

It was always safe to assume the IOC would screw this up, since it has pooched it from the get-go with its neither-nor-ism. But it really has outdone itself.

Mutko isn't entirely wrong. Since the past Winter Games was an event held under its supervision, the IOC assumes some of the blame for the way in which the doping regime was manipulated in Sochi. Several Russians blew the whistle, but it wasn't until the man running the scheme flipped in the New York Times that the IOC waded in. There were several attempts to get to the bottom of things. Since the IOC didn't like what was at the bottom of things, these repeated probes can only have been a way of not doing that.

Once it had several, identical verdicts in hand – "Russia cheated, and how" – it spent months fiddling about, hoping everyone would forget about it.

When no one would, the IOC delayed sentencing until the last moment, announced its "suspension," set up an opaque process of vetting and then undid every part of the sanction that might fairly be called "suspending."

All it managed in the end was to eject those Russian athletes dumb enough to be caught doping, which is what it does to every athlete everywhere all the time.

What should it have done? Go big or go home. It was either a blanket ban or nothing at all. But the IOC is composed of technocrats, and therefore allergic to simplicity.

The result is not pointless. It's worse than that.

This punishment has all the symbology of excommunication, without any of the effects. It feels petty, and will seem more so once we get a look at it in action.

The Russians will not play along with the rest of us and feel shamed by this. They've made that clear.

Like our dear friend to the south, people who do not feel shame are freed to be perpetual victims. In their minds, they're the plucky underdog. Every loss is a triumph of will, every victory achieved against the odds and just being there, shorn of their uniform, is a rebuke to The System.

That leaves the IOC, and the rest of us by extension, in the uncomfortable role of bullies who wouldn't let someone bring their flag to a gathering of friends.