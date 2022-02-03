Don’t let its cute blue tie and shirt collar fool you. The robot roaming the hallways at the Ice Cube curling venue is all business at the Olympic Games. Standing about four feet tall with a black base, white midsection and video screen for a face, the robot takes the temperature of anyone who crosses its path. Walk within six or seven metres of the robot and it will take your temperature. One intrigued journalist crossed the hall and saw their image with a 36.0 C reading in green colouring appear on the screen. Strict restrictions are in place during the Winter Olympics as China pursues a zero-COVID strategy. Olympic-related personnel, media and athletes are in a closed-loop bubble for the Games, which continue through Feb. 20. Robots are in use at several Olympic venues. In the main media centre, a large robotic arm mixes and pours drinks in the bar area. Robot chefs prepare food and large robot vacuums help keep the floors clean.

