Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent, of Canada, win bronze in the women's canoe double 500m final A at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Darron Cummings/The Associated Press
Katie Vincent falls into the water after winning bronze in the women’s canoe double 500m finals during summer Tokyo Olympics.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Laurence Vincent Lapointe, left, and Katie Vincent celebrate after winning a bronze medal in the women’s canoe double 500m finals during summer Tokyo Olympics.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Bronze medallists Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Canada and Katharine Vincent of Canada celebrate on the podium.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters
Story continues below advertisement
Daniel Gaysinsky of Canada, left, and Brian Irr of the United States compete in the men's kumite plus 75kg elimination round for karate at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Vincent Thian/The Associated Press
Brian Irr of the United States reacts while in action against Daniel Gaysinsky of Canada during the men's kumite plus 75kg karate at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.IVAN ALVARADO/Reuters
Lauriane Genest of Team Canada competes ahead of Kelsey Mitchell of Team Canada during the women's sprint quarterfinals in track cycling at the Tokyo Olympic Games.Tim de Waele/AFP/Getty Images
Lauriane Genest of Team Canada and Mathilde Gros of Team France competes during the track cycling women's sprint race at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Thibault Camus/The Associated Press
Stefan Boetticher of Germany, Jason Kenny of Britain, Nick Wammes of Canada, Matthijs Buchli of the Netherlands and Mateusz Rudyk of Poland in action at the Tokyo Olympics.CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/Reuters
Hugo Barrette of Team Canada (94) crashes as Matthew Richardson of Team Australia (84) rides on during the track cycling men's keirin race at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Christophe Ena/The Associated Press
Hugo Barrette of Team Canada shows wounds from a crash as he competes during the track cycling men's keirin race at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Christophe Ena/The Associated Press
Brazil's Hebert Sousa celebrates after his men's middleweight 75-kg boxing gold medal match against Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images
Aleix Heredia of Spain competes in the equestrian portion of the men's modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press
Michael Morkov of Team Denmark celebrates winning the gold medal, with Team Germany behind him, during the track cycling men's madison race at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Thibault Camus/The Associated Press
Spain's Raul Entrerrios Rodriguez, top, scores during the men's bronze medal match handball match between Egypt and Spain at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press
Aria Fischer of the United States in action during their gold medal win against Spain in water polo at the Tokyo Olympics.GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters
United States' team members celebrate after winning gold against Spain in water polo at the Tokyo Olympics.GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters
Report an error