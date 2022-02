After waiting 1,460 days to get their revenge, the Canadian national women’s hockey team stuck it to its only rival on Thursday. As must happen by rule, it came down to the final seconds, but the power of history was not greater than Canada’s team. It beat the United States, 3-2.

Team Canada celebrates with their gold medals after defeating the U.S. in women's hockey final game at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 1 of 19 Gold medallist team Canada pose with their medals after defeating the U.S. 3-2 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters 2 of 19 Team Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens makes a save against the U.S. during third period action at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 3 of 19 Gold medallist team Canada players take part in a video call with their families after the medal presentation.JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters 4 of 19 A member of the Beijing Olympic staff holds up a sign that reads "mask on" as Canada players celebrate their gold medal victory against the U.S.DAVID W CERNY/Reuters 5 of 19 Canada’s Marielle Thompson takes silver in the freestyle women’s ski cross during the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 6 of 19 Marielle Thompson of Canada, Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and Fanny Smith of Switzerland during freestyle women’s ski cross during the Beijing Winter Olympics.KIM HONG-JI/Reuters 7 of 19 Gold medallist Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, Silver medallist Marielle Thompson of Canada and Bronze medallist Daniela Maier of Germany celebrate during the flower ceremony.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 8 of 19 Canada's Alexa Scott in the women's speed skating 1,000m finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Scott finished in 12th place.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 9 of 19 Alexa Scott of Canada reacts after her heat in the women's speed skating 1,000m finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Scott finished in 12th place.Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press 10 of 19 Canada's Maddison Pearman competes during the women's speed skating 1,000m finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Pearman finished in 26th place.Ashley Landis/The Associated Press 11 of 19 Brendan Mackay of Canada during the men's halfpipe qualification at the Beijing Winter Olympics. MacKay placed 5th to qualify.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 12 of 19 Canada's Noah Bowman during the men's halfpipe qualification at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Bowman placed 6th to qualify.Gregory Bull/The Associated Press 13 of 19 Skip Jennifer Jones of Canada in action against Denmark in curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada won 10-4 but finished 5th so will not advance to semifinals.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters 14 of 19 Skip Jennifer Jones of Canada, Vice Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyn Peterman and Dawn McEwen after their curling match against Denmark. Canada won 10-4 but finished 5th so will not advance to semifinals.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters 15 of 19 Christine De Bruin of Canada and teammate in during training in the 2-woman bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympics.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 16 of 19 Canada's Madeline Schizas competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Bernat Armangue/The Associated Press 17 of 19 Madeline Schizas of Canada competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 18 of 19 Canadian Skip Brad Gushue (centre), Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker during quarterfinal match against Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Gushue's team plays Sweden in the semifinal today.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 19 of 19