Canadian speed skater Isabelle Weidemann has won her third medal of the Beijing Games, reaching the top of the podium Tuesday in the women’s team pursuit with Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais. Canada’s gold medal winner Max Parrot finished in third place in the men’s big air competition. Canada’s Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe finished 10th and 12th respectively.

Canada's Valerie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann during their gold medal speed skate in the women's team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 1 of 20 Canadian speed skater Isabelle Weidemann has won her third medal of the Beijing Games, reaching the top of the podium Tuesday in the women’s team pursuit with Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 2 of 20 Canadian gold medallists Valerie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin, and Isabelle Weidemann celebrate on the podium with silver medallists Japan and bronze Netherlands in women's team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 3 of 20 Canada's Valerie Maltais, left, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, right, compete during the speed skating women's team pursuit finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Ashley Landis/The Associated Press 4 of 20 Canada's Max Parrot takes his first run during the men's snowboarding big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Parrot won the bronze medal.The Canadian Press 5 of 20 Max Parrot of Canada celebrates his bronze medal with a mascot during the venue ceremony for men's snowboard big air finals of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 6 of 20 Mark McMorris of Canada competes during the men's snowboard big air finals of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada’s Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe finished 10th and 12th respectively.Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press 7 of 20 Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen, Connor Howe and Jordan Belchos in the men's team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 8 of 20 Christian Gow of Canada, Simon Eder of Austria and Jakov Fak of Slovenia during men's biathlon 4x7. 5km relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics.ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters 9 of 20 Jasmine Baird during the big air final snowboard contest. Baird finished in seventh.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 10 of 20 Laurie Blouin at the big air final snowboard contest. The Blouin finished in eighth place.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 11 of 20 Christine de Bruin of Canada speeds down the track during a 2-women bobsled training at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press 12 of 20 Canada's Olivia Asselin competes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 13 of 20 Canada's Olivia Asselin competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.Gregory Bull/The Associated Press 14 of 20 China’s Eileen Gu finished in second place in women’s slopestyle skiing. The silver medal follows Gu’s gold medal in the big air event last weekMatt Slocum/The Associated Press 15 of 20 China’s Eileen Gu finished celebrates her silver medal run in women’s slopestyle skiing, behind Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud. Estonian Kelly Sildaru took bronze.DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters 16 of 20 Canada's Canada's Geoff Walker, left, and Brett Gallant, sweep during a men's curling match against China at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada won 10-8.Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press 17 of 20 Canada's Brad Gushue is congratulated by China's Xu Jingtao, after a men's curling match against China at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada won 10-8.Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press 18 of 20 Canadian Max Moffatt competes in the freestyle skiing men’s freeski slopestyle qualifications during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Moffatt has qualified for the finals.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 19 of 20 Marie-Michèle Gagnon, of Canada makes a turn during the women's downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Gagnon finished in eighth place.Alessandro Trovati/The Associated Press 20 of 20