In photos: Canada wins silver in snowboard cross, bronze in mixed aerials, alpine slalom and other Beijing Olympic highlights
Canada's Eliot Grondin cruised through every race on his way to the men’s snowboard cross final in Zhangjiakou at the Beijing Olympics, where he fought hard for a silver medal that was a photo finish away from being gold. Just a few minutes earlier – and a few hundred kilometres away in the Yanqing zone – Jack Crawford held on tight for a bronze medal in alpine combined slalom.