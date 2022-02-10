Canada's Eliot Grondin cruised through every race on his way to the men’s snowboard cross final in Zhangjiakou at the Beijing Olympics, where he fought hard for a silver medal that was a photo finish away from being gold. Just a few minutes earlier – and a few hundred kilometres away in the Yanqing zone – Jack Crawford held on tight for a bronze medal in alpine combined slalom.

