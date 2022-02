Starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Canadian men’s hockey team takes on Sweden in the quarter-finals. And, the much-anticipated women’s hockey gold-medal game between Canada and the United States is scheduled for 11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes, left, and Jennifer Jones, right, high five after a win against the United States in curling at the Beijing Winter Olympics. It was their third straight win.Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press 1 of 16 Canada's Jennifer Jones curls the stone during the women's round robin session game against the USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP 2 of 16 Team Canada against Team USA in women's curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada defeated the U.S. for their third straight win.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 3 of 16 Ding Yuhuan of China, Emily Dickson of Canada and Anastasiya Merkushyna of Ukraine in action during during the women's biathlon 4x6 relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Canada would place tenth out of twenty teams.ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters 4 of 16 Canada's Megan Bankes during the women's biathlon 4x6 relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Canada would place tenth out of twenty teams.KIM HONG-JI/Reuters 5 of 16 Canada's Megan Bankes and France's Anais Chevalier react on the ground after their relay in the biathlon women's 4x6km Relay event at the Beijing Winter Olympics.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP 6 of 16 Canada's Max Moffatt competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Moffat placed ninth.Gregory Bull/The Associated Press 7 of 16 Max Moffatt of Canada performs a trick during the men's freestyle freeski slopestyle final on Day 12 of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Moffat placed ninth.Lars Baron/Getty Images AsiaPac 8 of 16 Katherine Stewart-Jones of Team Canada competes during the women's cross-country team sprint classic semifinals on Day 12 of the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.Clive Rose/Getty Images AsiaPac 9 of 16 Canada's Justin Kripps, Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cam Stones during the 4-man Bobsleigh training heats at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing, China.Julian Finney/Getty Images AsiaPac 10 of 16 Cynthia Appiah of Canada slides during the 2-woman Bobsleigh training heats at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Julian Finney/Getty Images AsiaPac 11 of 16 Canada's Erik Read during the men's finals slalom run 2 at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Read finished in 24th place.Tom Pennington/Getty Images AsiaPac 12 of 16 Erik Read of Canada reacts after his run in the men's finals slalom run 2 at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Read finished in 24th place.JORGE SILVA/Reuters 13 of 16 Canada's Melissa Lotholz takes part in the 2-woman bobsleigh training at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing Winter Olympics.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP 14 of 16 Iivo Niskanen of Finland and Antoine Cyr of Canada race in the men's team sprint classic semi-finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 15 of 16 Strauss Mann, goalie for the United States, reacts to the second goal scored by Marek Hrivik of Slovakia. Slovakia stunned the U.S. in a shootout, knocking the Americans out of the hockey tournament.BRUCE BENNETT/Reuters 16 of 16