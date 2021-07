Kylie Masse claimed silver in women’s 200-metre backstroke, in another meeting with her rival, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, who finished first. Canada’s Taylor Ruck also finished sixth on Saturday, 3.56 seconds behind the winner.

Canada’s Kylie Masse holds up her silver medal in the women’s 200m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail 1 of 16 Canada’s Kylie Masse races in the women’s 200m backstroke on route to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail 2 of 16 Canada’s Kylie Masse reacts to the results her silver medal in the women’s 200m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail 3 of 16 Crispin Duenas of Canada in action at the men's individual archery finals in Yumenoshima Archery Field at the Tokyo Olympics.CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Reuters 4 of 16 Story continues below advertisement Jennifer Abel of Canada competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press 5 of 16 Canada's Bianca Farella scores a try as she is tackled by Kenya's Judith Okumu, in their women's rugby sevens 9-10 placing match at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Shuji Kajiyama/The Associated Press 6 of 16 Canada's Charity Williams runs with the ball as Grace Adhiambo Okulu and Judith Okumu of Kenya attempt to stop her during their women's rugby sevens 9-10 placing match at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters 7 of 16 Canada's Tom Ramshaw of Canada in action during men's finn, opening series in sailing at the Tokyo Olympics.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 8 of 16 Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands in action against Canada's Tammara Thibeault match women's middleweight boxing quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympics.UESLEI MARCELINO/Reuters 9 of 16 Canada's Brian Malfesi and Vincent Jourdenais train during a canoe sprint training session at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press 10 of 16 Canada's Marco Arop, Amel Tuka of Bosnia, Andreas Kramer of Sweden in action during heat 2 of the men's 800m race.ANDREW BOYERS/Reuters 11 of 16 Gold medal winners Fatima Galvez, left, and Alberto Fernandez, both of Spain, celebrate after the mixed team trap at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Alex Brandon/The Associated Press 12 of 16 Gold medallist Mete Gazoz of Turkey wears his medal after the men's individual in archery at the Tokyo Olympicss.CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Reuters 13 of 16 Armand Duplantis of Sweden in action during the men's pole vault at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 14 of 16 Anthony Jeanjean of France in action during the men's bmx freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics.MATTHEW CHILDS/Reuters 15 of 16 Rejepbay Rejepov of Turkmenistan reacts after a lift in the men's 81kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.EDGARD GARRIDO/Reuters 16 of 16

