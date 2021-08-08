Canada's Damian Warner (L) carries his national flag during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo.ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images
Canada's athletes walk across the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games.OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Canadian athletes during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters
General view inside the stadium during the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony,TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters
The flag bearers inside the stadium during the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters
People outside the stadium watch the fireworks during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.ISSEI KATO/Reuters
The closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters
IOC President Thomas Bach, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga all wearing protective face masks during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.MOLLY DARLINGTON/Reuters
Athletes take part in the athletes' parade during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters
Flag bearers participate in the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters
An anti-Olympic protester is blocked by police officers in front of the National Stadium where the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is taking place.Kantaro Komiya/The Associated Press
Anti-Olympic protesters are blocked by police officers in front of the National Stadium where the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is underway.Kantaro Komiya/The Associated Press
Japan's athletes walk past the Olympic flames during the athletes' parade during the closing ceremony.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters
