Skip to main content

Canada's Damian Warner (L) carries his national flag during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo.ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images

1 of 14

Canada's athletes walk across the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games.OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 14

Canadian athletes during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

3 of 14

General view inside the stadium during the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony,TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

4 of 14

Story continues below advertisement

The flag bearers inside the stadium during the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters

5 of 14

People outside the stadium watch the fireworks during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.ISSEI KATO/Reuters

6 of 14

The flag bearers inside the stadium during the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters

7 of 14

The closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters

8 of 14

IOC President Thomas Bach, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga all wearing protective face masks during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.MOLLY DARLINGTON/Reuters

9 of 14

Athletes take part in the athletes' parade during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters

10 of 14

Flag bearers participate in the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

11 of 14

An anti-Olympic protester is blocked by police officers in front of the National Stadium where the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is taking place.Kantaro Komiya/The Associated Press

12 of 14

Anti-Olympic protesters are blocked by police officers in front of the National Stadium where the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is underway.Kantaro Komiya/The Associated Press

13 of 14

Japan's athletes walk past the Olympic flames during the athletes' parade during the closing ceremony.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters

14 of 14

Report an error