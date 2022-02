Jones was defeated by Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa 8-5 on Friday afternoon at the Ice Cube. It was the first time Jones has lost a curling match at an Olympic Games. Later in the day, Canadian long-track speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen fell short of the podium. Bloemen was the reigning gold medallist at this distance in 2018 in Pyeongchang but slipped into eight place on Friday.

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen competes during the men’s 10000m speed skating event in Beijing. Bloemen shook his head and waved his hand as he passed his coach during race.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 1 of 6 Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada congratulates gold medal winner Nils van der Poel of Sweden who broke his world record in the men's speed skating 10000m race at Beijing Winter Olympics.Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press 2 of 6 Canada's Jennifer Jones (C) curls the stone during the women's round robin session against Japan at the Beijing Winter Olympics.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 6 Canada’s Skip Jennifer Jones (L) and Kaitlyn Lawes watch a play by Japan during preliminary round curling action on Friday. Japan defeated Canada 8-5 ending Jennifer Jones' perfect streak at the Olympics.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 4 of 6 Marie-Michele Gagnon of Team Canada competes during the women's super-G event in alpine skiing. Gagnon was the fastest Canadian on the course, finishing in one minute 14.65 seconds to place 14th.Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images 5 of 6 Roni Remme, of Canada, makes a jump during the women's super-G event in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Remme of Collingwood, Ont., was 24th after completing her run in 1:15.78.Alessandro Trovati/The Associated Press 6 of 6