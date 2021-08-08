Kelsey Mitchell of Canada celebrates winning gold in track cycling women's sprint race at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/Reuters
Kelsey Mitchell of Team Canada reacts after winning the gold medal during the track cycling women's sprint race at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Christophe Ena/The Associated Press
Gold medallist Kelsey Mitchell of Canada with her medal at the Tokyo Olympics.MATTHEW CHILDS/Reuters
Kelsey Mitchell of Team Canada (105) celebrates winning the gold medal during the track cycling women's sprint race at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Thibault Camus/The Associated Press
Story continues below advertisement
Serbia's Dusan Mandic shoots against Greece during the men's water polo gold medal match at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press
Milan Aleksic of Serbia jumps into the pool with official Vladimir Vujasinovic after winning gold against Greece at the Tokyo Olympics.STEFAN WERMUTH/Reuters
Canada's Malindi Elmore (R) drinks water while competing in the women's marathon final during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Sapporo Odori Park in Sapporo on August 7, 2021.YASUYUKI KIRIAKE/AFP
USA's Molly Seidel (L) is congratulayed by Canada's Natasha Wodak and Canada's Malindi Elmore after the women's marathon final during the Tokyo Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 7, 2021.GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP
Vladlena Bobrovnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee in action with Beatrice Edwige of France during their gold medal match in handball at the Tokyo Olympics.SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters
France's team supporters celebrate during the women's gold medal handball match between the Russian Olympic Committee and France at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press
Laura Flippes of France in action with Anna Sen and Polina Gorshkova of the ROC during their gold medal match in handball at the Tokyo Olympics. France won the gold.SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters
Brazil's Fernanda Rodrigues spikes against the United States during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Manu Fernandez/The Associated Press
Players from the United States react after defeating Brazil to win the gold medal in women's volleyball at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press
Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalalov, left, reacts as the fight with Richard Torrez Jr., from the United States is stopped during their men's super heavyweight over 91-kg boxing gold medal match at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Buda Mendes/AFP/Getty Images
USA's A'ja Wilson (R) and Japan's Rui Machida jump for the rebound in the women's final basketball match between USA and Japan during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena.BRIAN SNYDER/AFP/Getty Images
Team Bulgaria competes in the group all-around final of the Rhythmic Gymnastics event during Tokyo Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics centre in Tokyo.LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images
Report an error