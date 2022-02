Canada’s Meryeta O’Dine raced to a bronze medal in the women’s snowboard cross Wednesday at the Beijing Olympics. Olympic veteran Charles Hamelin and his Canadian short-track speed skating teammates compete in men and women's 1500m short-track on Day 5. Seven of the 10 members of Canada’s short-track team are competing at their first Olympics.

Canada's Meryeta O'dine races to bronze with Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau of France and Caterina Carpano of Italy in the snowboard cross finals.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 1 of 15 Canada's Meryeta O'Dine celebrates after winning a bronze medal in the women's cross finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press 2 of 15 Canada's Meryeta O'Dine competes during the women's snowboard cross finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Aaron Favila/The Associated Press 3 of 15 U.S. Lindsey Jacobellis, centre, celebrates her gold medal with silver medallist of France, Chloe Trespeuch and right bronze medallist, Canada's Meryeta Odine in the women's snowboard cross final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 4 of 15 Evan Mceachran of Canada in action during the freeski big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. He would finish ninth in Olympic debut of men’s big air.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters 5 of 15 Fans of Canadian Evan McEachran cheer him on during the freeski big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 6 of 15 Canada's Evan Mceachran competes in men's freeski big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters 7 of 15 Birk Ruud of Norway performs his third jump while holding his national flag to win the gold medal in the men in freestyle skiing big air competition at Beijing Winter Olympics.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 8 of 15 A team member consoles Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States after she skied out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics.The Associated Press 9 of 15 Great Britains’ Charlotte Bankes, left to right Canada’s Tess Critchlow, Australia’s Belle Brockhoff and USA’s Faye Gulini compete during the women's snowboard cross quarterfinal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 10 of 15 Canada's Liam Gill competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Francisco Seco/The Associated Press 11 of 15 Erin Mielzynski, of Canada passes a gate during the second run of the women's slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Alessandro Trovati/The Associated Press 12 of 15 Ali Nullmeyer, of Canada, right, congratulates teammate Laurence St-Germain after their women's slalom round 2 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 13 of 15 Jane Channell of Canada in action during training in women's skeleton at the Beijing Winter Olympics.EDGAR SU/Reuters 14 of 15 Matthew Soukup, of Canada, speeds down the hill during a men's large hill training session at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press 15 of 15