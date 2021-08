Barbora Krejcikova, and Katerina Siniakova, middle, of the Czech Republic, pose with the gold medal in the women's doubles of the tennis competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Silver medalist Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic, left, of Switzerland, and bronze medalist Luisa Stefani and Laura Pigossi, of Brazil, pose with the medals.Seth Wenig/The Associated Press